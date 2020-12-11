Food and Drink
Your ultimate guide to walk-up windows and drive-thrus in Charlotte (COVID friendly)
It’s a Friday night, and you want to celebrate by eating food from your favorite Charlotte restaurant.
In the era of COVID-19, you may be one of the people who want to support local spots, but you feel much safer getting your food to-go. Easy enough, as you pick up the phone and dial a number (or, let’s be real, pull up a restaurant’s app) to place your takeout order. But as you arrive at the restaurant, you realize that you now have to walk inside the building. Will you be able to stay six feet away from other diners?.
By the time you’ve made it past the hostess stand, you’ve dodged about ten people, eating at nearby tables, maskless of course. You quickly pick up your food and rush back to the car, immediately grabbing your trusted bottle of hand sanitizer, hoping that the food was worth the risk.
As COVID-19 cases rise in North Carolina, it’s hard to balance wanting to support local restaurants, even to-go, while maintaining social distancing.
In Charlotte, however, there are some local restaurants with a near-perfect setup: pickup windows and drive-thrus offer a way to find safe, contact-free ways to grab your favorite meal.
Some of these places have put in pickup windows as part of new COVID-19 safety protocols. Others, such as Plaza Midwood’s Rico’s Acai, already had pickup windows pre-pandemic and modified current setups to ensure even more safety.
Rico’s owner John Williams said in order to limit contact, the restaurant created a mobile app. It also placed a table in front of the restaurant’s pickup window to ensure 6 feet of distance.
“We’ve actually had customers come up to us and say that we were doing it right by not taking cash or just doing everything through the app to limit the contact,” he said. “The app basically prevented, you know, 99 percent of contact other than us giving the bowl, which we would put in a bag and we would put on the table.”
Rico’s Acai isn’t the only restaurant that has taken extra precautions due to COVID-19. We have compiled a list of Charlotte coffee shops, restaurants and food stalls who offer drive-thrus and walk-up windows with the following COVID-19-friendly criteria:
You can get your food without having to leave your car at a drive-thru or drive-in; or
You can get your food without having to walk inside at a walk-up window.
(Curbside pickup is another safe way to support our local restaurants without having to go inside. If that interests you, check out our guide to local curbside, takeout and delivery spots.)
(1) Bar-B-Q King
2900 Wilkinson Blvd.
Bar-B-Q King is a family-owned drive-in BBQ spot. Visit to pick up fried chicken, pulled pork or hot dogs without having to leave your car.
(2) Camp North End food stalls
300 Camp Road
Visit a variety of restaurants at Camp North End, with cuisine including Latin food at La Caseta, vegan options at Plant Joy or customizable popsicles at PopBar. Each of these venues are walk-up, outdoor food stalls.
(3) Crepe Cellar
3116 N. Davidson St
Open for lunch and dinner, Crepe Cellar offers a mix of sweet and savory crepes, as well as burgers, salads, entrees and french fries. It also has a drink menu that consists of French Press coffee, tea and wine. Although open for dine-in, the restaurant also has a pickup window for those not wanting to go inside.
(4) Cuplux
3115 Freedom Drive
Pick up your favorite coffee or breakfast item, including iced caramel and matcha lattes, without having to leave your car at Cuplux, which is a drive-thru coffee and draft cold brew shop.
(5) Queen City Grounds
644 N. Church St.
Queen City Grounds is a local coffee shop with coffee, teas and fresh pastries. At its South End location, you can order online, then pick up your drinks/food from a walk-up window.
(6) Reigning Doughnuts
3120 N Davidson St.
Pick up cake donuts with your favorite glazed or sugar toppings at NoDa’s Reigning Donuts. Order from a walk-up window without having to step foot inside.
(7) Rico’s Acai
917 Pecan Ave
If you’re craving a sweet but healthy snack, pick up an acai bowl at Rico’s Acai. Order through the Rico’s Acai mobile app and then pick up your order from a contact-free window.
(8) Smelly Cat Coffee
514 E. 36th St.
Based in NoDa, Smelly Cat is a local coffee house with a menu that includes fresh-roasted and cold-brew coffee to teas, pastries and cocktails. You can pick up your order from an outdoor window, and enjoy its outdoor seating if you’d like to stay.
(9) South 21
3101 Independence Blvd.
Pick up a burger, fries or BBQ fried chicken at South 21, a drive-in restaurant that offers takeout or curbside service.
(10) Villani’s Bakery
901 Pecan Ave.
Enjoy a fresh pastry, macaron or cup of coffee at New York-Italian style bakery Villani’s outdoor walk-up window.
(11) Your Mom’s Donuts
4205 Park Road
From traditional donuts like classic glazed and cinnamon sugar, to special holiday flavors such as egg nog and yule log, there’s plenty to choose from at Your Mom’s Donuts. Order online for contact-free curbside delivery, or place your order at an outdoor walk-up window in a tiny building that once served as a key shop.
Comments