The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: FreeMore West, Wesley Heights and more

Lucky Dog Bark & Brew on Thrift Road in Charlotte. CharlotteFive

Editor’s note: During COVID-19, patio dining is considered a safer alternative to dining indoors at restaurants. However, it is best to check with the individual restaurant to ensure it is following social distancing protocols before going, and once you get there, leave if a place is too crowded.

The area west of uptown Charlotte is constantly growing. From tiny, hidden bars such as HideAway to large seltzeries like Summit Seltzer, there’s plenty to celebrate in some of Charlotte’s best tree-lined neighborhoods with an eclectic mix of spots to eat and drink.

The next time you want to sit on a patio and enjoy the scenes around the Ashley Park, FreeMore West, Enderly Park, Smallwood, Tuckaseegee Road or Wesley Heights areas, we have a few suggestions for you. Here are 9 of our favorites:

Location: 528 S. Turner Ave., Charlotte, NC 28208

Menu

What to know: Past the patio seating and picnic tables is a mini dog park, so bring your best friend with you.

Blue Blaze Brewing Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Location: 2710 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Menu

What to know: This tiny bar is tucked away on Tuckaseegee Road — don’t blink, or you’ll miss it. Once you settle in on the patio, order The Baltimore Raven cocktail: it’s like a Long Island Iced Tea, but purple and with dry ice.

Hideaway Bar & Lounge Courtesy of Hideaway

Location: 1404 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208

Menu

What to know: The Jack Mac is the best thing on the menu (in our humble opinion): Creamy, spicy, garlicky mac.

JackBeagle’s on Morehead Street Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Location: 2220 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Menu

What to know: When we asked our readers the best place to bring their dogs, Lucky Dog was recommended time and time again.

Lucky Dog Bark & Brew on Thrift Road in Charlotte. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Location: 1026 Jay St., Charlotte, NC 28208

Menu

What to know: Even if you don’t work at this Hygge location, Not Just Coffee and the patio are available to you.

Hygge Coworker’s Jay Street location has a Not Just Coffee with a patio. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Location: 1600 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208

Menu

What to know: Show up hungry because you’re going to want all the appetizers — pimento cheese melted over waffle fries, fried shrimp in buffalo sauce, crab puppies ... we haven’t even told you about the baskets.

Location: 1500 W. Morehead St., Suite E, Charlotte, NC 28208

Menu

What to know: Its patio is small, but it’s the perfect place to enjoy a Big Wheel Sandwich: hot pastrami, Swiss, creole mustard, sliced pickles on pumpernickel.

Location: 2215 Thrift Road, Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28208

Menu

What to know: Don’t know what to order? Don’t worry, that’s why flights were invented.

Summit Seltzery Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Location: 800 Grandin Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Menu

What to know: Fill up at Rhino Market then walk a few steps over to Town Brewing for its West Coast IPA, “Many Faces,” which raises money to support the NC Brewers Guild Diversity Scholarship Program.

Town Brewing Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

