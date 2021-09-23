Things to do
Rocky Horror Show is coming to Charlotte’s Barn at MoRA, and it’ll be COVID-19 safe
The “Lollapalooza summer of rock musicals” may have been put on pause, but not for long.
Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte will finish its Rock the Barn outdoor series at the Levine property, The Barn at MoRA, with a bang: The cult classic musical Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show.”
“It seems fitting that the show about the ultimate time warp (we’re living in one, right?) is as popular as ever,” the theater said in a statement.
What to expect
You’ll get fishnets, you’ll get science fiction (maybe even a double feature?), you’ll get to see the moment when Brad and Janet give into their impure thoughts. And of course, you’ll get to do the time warp — again. You’ll shiver with antici-
The show will be held at the Barn at MoRA, an outdoor venue set up by Actor’s Theatre for COVID-safer shows. The original plan was to also host “Rock of Ages” and “Head Over Heels,” and those were canceled mid-run of “Rock of Ages” due to concerns over COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant in Charlotte.
With “The Rocky Horror Show,” some new safety protocols are in place: Proof of full vaccination and a photo ID will be required to attend the performance. Socially distanced seating “pods” will be in place, and you must bring your own chairs. Other things to know:
Food trucks will be on site, as well as beer and wine options.
VIP booths and lawn seating will be available.
Shows will be rain or shine.
Parking will be free.
All COVID-19 protocols and safety measures will be in place.
Purchase tickets ($35) at Actor’s Theatre’s website.
The closing performance on Oct. 31 will be a special event with food, drinks, prizes and a costume contest for $65 a ticket.
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
By Richard O’Brien
Oct 6-31
ROCK THE BARN
by The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte
Location: 8300 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212 (look for the barn one block over, on McAlpine Park Drive)
Neighborhood: MoRA
