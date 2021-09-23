Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Things to do

Rocky Horror Show is coming to Charlotte’s Barn at MoRA, and it’ll be COVID-19 safe

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte executive director Chip Decker shows off the Rock The Barn site for its outoor musical series.
Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte executive director Chip Decker shows off the Rock The Barn site for its outoor musical series. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

The “Lollapalooza summer of rock musicals” may have been put on pause, but not for long.

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte will finish its Rock the Barn outdoor series at the Levine property, The Barn at MoRA, with a bang: The cult classic musical Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show.”

“It seems fitting that the show about the ultimate time warp (we’re living in one, right?) is as popular as ever,” the theater said in a statement.

What to expect

You’ll get fishnets, you’ll get science fiction (maybe even a double feature?), you’ll get to see the moment when Brad and Janet give into their impure thoughts. And of course, you’ll get to do the time warp — again. You’ll shiver with antici-

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The show will be held at the Barn at MoRA, an outdoor venue set up by Actor’s Theatre for COVID-safer shows. The original plan was to also host “Rock of Ages” and “Head Over Heels,” and those were canceled mid-run of “Rock of Ages” due to concerns over COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant in Charlotte.

Actors_Theatre_2021_Schedule-0783.jpg
The Barn at MoRA was built in 1932. Its address is listed as 8300 Monroe Road but it is actually on McAlpine Park Drive, one block over. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

With “The Rocky Horror Show,” some new safety protocols are in place: Proof of full vaccination and a photo ID will be required to attend the performance. Socially distanced seating “pods” will be in place, and you must bring your own chairs. Other things to know:

fenixfoto-0846 2.jpeg
Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte’s “The Rocky Horror Show” cast. Fenix Photography
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

By Richard O’Brien

Oct 6-31

ROCK THE BARN

by The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte

Location: 8300 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212 (look for the barn one block over, on McAlpine Park Drive)

Neighborhood: MoRA

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service