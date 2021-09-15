The ‘scariest haunted trail in the region’: NC’s Scarrigan Farms is back, if you dare

Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail returns October 1.

If you’re 12 or older and have the heart for it, Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail returns Oct. 1 in Mooresville.

The mile-long, all-outdoor haunted walking trail features blood-thirsty clowns, classic slashers and supernatural monsters. Wander through the moon-lit corn maze, then send us an email after to tell us if you soiled your britches or not.

Details:

Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail begins Oct. 1 and runs in select dates in October and a couple in November.

Must be age 12 or older to visit.

Cost: $25 on Thursdays and Fridays, $30 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pay a $5 deposit to secure your spot, and the rest is due at the door (cash or check only at the door).

If you reserve online in advance, you’ll get a $5 dining voucher to use for food or drinks at The Quarry Kitchen on the night you visit.

To reserve your spot, click the “book now” button on Scarrigan Farms website.

Pumpkin picking will begin on October 2 and will last through the month of October. Take a hayride to the pumpkin patch and pick your own pumpkin.

Cost:

Location: 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115

Neighborhood: Mooresville

Instagram: @carriganfarms

