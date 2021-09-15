Things to do
The ‘scariest haunted trail in the region’: NC’s Scarrigan Farms is back, if you dare
If you’re 12 or older and have the heart for it, Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail returns Oct. 1 in Mooresville.
The mile-long, all-outdoor haunted walking trail features blood-thirsty clowns, classic slashers and supernatural monsters. Wander through the moon-lit corn maze, then send us an email after to tell us if you soiled your britches or not.
Details:
Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail begins Oct. 1 and runs in select dates in October and a couple in November.
- Must be age 12 or older to visit.
- Cost: $25 on Thursdays and Fridays, $30 on Fridays and Saturdays.
- Pay a $5 deposit to secure your spot, and the rest is due at the door (cash or check only at the door).
- If you reserve online in advance, you’ll get a $5 dining voucher to use for food or drinks at The Quarry Kitchen on the night you visit.
- To reserve your spot, click the “book now” button on Scarrigan Farms website.
Scarrigan Farms
Pumpkin picking will begin on October 2 and will last through the month of October. Take a hayride to the pumpkin patch and pick your own pumpkin.
Cost:
Location: 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115
Neighborhood: Mooresville
Instagram: @carriganfarms
