The ‘scariest haunted trail in the region’: NC’s Scarrigan Farms is back, if you dare

Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail returns October 1.
Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail returns October 1. Courtesy of Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail

If you’re 12 or older and have the heart for it, Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail returns Oct. 1 in Mooresville.

The mile-long, all-outdoor haunted walking trail features blood-thirsty clowns, classic slashers and supernatural monsters. Wander through the moon-lit corn maze, then send us an email after to tell us if you soiled your britches or not.

Details:

Scarrigan Farms

Pumpkin picking will begin on October 2 and will last through the month of October. Take a hayride to the pumpkin patch and pick your own pumpkin.

Cost:

Location: 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115

Neighborhood: Mooresville

Instagram: @carriganfarms

