This French cafe in Charlotte was just named one of the best neighborhood gems in America

Café Monte’s patio sits right in front of the bakery and you can’t miss its yellow umbrellas CharlotteFive

READ MORE Your guides to outdoor dining in Charlotte Here are CharlotteFive’s 2021 guides to patio dining, by neighborhood. Expand All

Cafe Monte in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood was named among OpenTable’s 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021 with outdoor dining.

Outdoor dining has been top of mind for many people in Charlotte during COVID-19. Cafe Monte was also highlighted on CharlotteFive’s recent guide to patio dining in SouthPark. Note: Don’t miss the mimosas. They’re a popular pick to sip outside the French bistro.

“The time to ‘dine on’ with safety top of mind is now,” OpenTable CEO Debby Soo said in a news release. “With the proper precautions, we want people to get back to their favorite restaurants and support local businesses while enjoying the last bit of summer.”

OpenTable’s list highlights restaurants that “contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and welcome diners in with exceptional hospitality.” Staff analyzed internal data from diner reviews from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, to generate the list.

Cafe Monte’s Lobster Salad. Courtesy of Cafe Monte CharlotteFive

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Location: 6700 Fairview Road

Neighborhood: SouthPark

Menu: breakfast/brunch, dinner

Cuisine: French

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Instagram: @cafemontebistro

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.