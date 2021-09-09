Food and Drink
This French cafe in Charlotte was just named one of the best neighborhood gems in America
Cafe Monte in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood was named among OpenTable’s 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021 with outdoor dining.
Outdoor dining has been top of mind for many people in Charlotte during COVID-19. Cafe Monte was also highlighted on CharlotteFive’s recent guide to patio dining in SouthPark. Note: Don’t miss the mimosas. They’re a popular pick to sip outside the French bistro.
“The time to ‘dine on’ with safety top of mind is now,” OpenTable CEO Debby Soo said in a news release. “With the proper precautions, we want people to get back to their favorite restaurants and support local businesses while enjoying the last bit of summer.”
OpenTable’s list highlights restaurants that “contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and welcome diners in with exceptional hospitality.” Staff analyzed internal data from diner reviews from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, to generate the list.
Cafe Monte
Location: 6700 Fairview Road
Neighborhood: SouthPark
Menu: breakfast/brunch, dinner
Cuisine: French
Instagram: @cafemontebistro
