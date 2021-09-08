Food and Drink
This creative taco concept is opening a second restaurant in Charlotte.
Who doesn’t love tacos? Soon, there will be one more spot to dig in.
Velvet Taco, which opened its first outlet in Charlotte at Optimist Hall, will open a second location of the fast-casual restaurant concept in the Park Road Shopping Center on Monday, Sept. 13.
The 2,620 square-foot dining room with exposed ceilings will feature a hand-painted mural of the colorful Charlotte skyline. Guests will be able to watch the kitchen prepare the food, or dine outside on an open-air patio decorated with neon lights.
“Velvet Taco celebrates individuality, adventurous tastes and diverse cultures, so I know the restaurant will be a great fit in this vibrant area of town,” said Veronica Martin, general manager at Velvet Taco Park Road.
Guests will also be able to look forward to the restaurant’s Weekly Taco Feature, commonly known as the WTF. The Weekly Taco Feature lineup for the restaurant’s first month is:
Sept. 13-21: Chicken Cordon Bleu - chicken tenders, honey ham, honey Dijon, gruyere, white queso and chives in a flour tortilla.
Sept. 21-28: Marinated Portobello - zucchini and jalapeno slaw, portobello, avocado, tomato jam, arugula and pickled onions in a flour tortilla.
Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Winner Winner Chicken Dinner - chicken tenders, peppered bacon, chile butter mashed potatoes, peppercorn gravy, mayo crema, roasted corn, smoked cheddar and micro celery in a flour tortilla.
Oct. 6-12: BBQ Jalapeno Sausage - BBQ jalapeno sausage, refried pinto beans, creamy crisp coleslaw, spicy honey BBQ, smoked cheddar and micro greens in a flour tortilla.
Oct. 13-19: Cheesesteak - grilled flank steak, green bell peppers, portobello, grilled red onions, white queso, mayo crema, crispy onion straws and micro parsley in a flour tortilla.
Velvet Taco
Location: Park Road Shopping Center at 1601 E. Woodlawn Road, Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28209 (opening Sept. 13)
Location: Inside Optimist Hall at 1115 N. Brevard St., Suite 11, Charlotte, NC 28206
Cuisine: fusion
How to order: In person, takeout, 704-612-6040 at Optimist Hall, 704-755-4355 at Park Road
Instagram: @velvettaco
