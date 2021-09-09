Food and Drink
A new Charlotte restaurant has been holding back a secret: There’s a speakeasy inside.
Shh, Supperland has a secret. It’s been hiding a speakeasy.
The cozy 10-seat bar is tucked away in the basement of Supperland owners Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown’s smaller building, which features the restaurant’s floral-wallpapered bar.
Down a narrow stairwell from that main bar, the speakeasy will soon host a “spirit experience” with coursed bourbon cocktails and small bite pairings. Head mixologist Colleen Hughes created the drinks; Supperland executive chef Chris Rogienski crafted the food.
“We really wanted to do something unique in the cocktail scene for Charlotte,” Tonidandel said. “We have an incredible bar team, led by Colleen Hughes, and creating a space that allows our skills to shine has always been part of the vision here at Supperland.”
WHAT TO KNOW:
• The 10-seat speakeasy experience is available by reservation only. Look for reservations to go live later this month.
• To keep staff and guests safe in the intimate environment, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of your reservation is required.
• The Supperland team recommends planning to eat something before or afterward, as the experience does not include a full meal.
• Your spirit experience will last about two hours. Expect the total to run about $150, including tax and tip.
Supperland
Location: 1212 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
Cuisine: Southern, steakhouse
Instagram: @supper.land
Comments