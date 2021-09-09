A new Charlotte restaurant has been holding back a secret: There’s a speakeasy inside.

Supperland’s 10-seat speakeasy is available by reservation only.

Shh, Supperland has a secret. It’s been hiding a speakeasy.

The cozy 10-seat bar is tucked away in the basement of Supperland owners Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown’s smaller building, which features the restaurant’s floral-wallpapered bar.

Down a narrow stairwell from that main bar, the speakeasy will soon host a “spirit experience” with coursed bourbon cocktails and small bite pairings. Head mixologist Colleen Hughes created the drinks; Supperland executive chef Chris Rogienski crafted the food.

“We really wanted to do something unique in the cocktail scene for Charlotte,” Tonidandel said. “We have an incredible bar team, led by Colleen Hughes, and creating a space that allows our skills to shine has always been part of the vision here at Supperland.”

The speakeasy is tucked away underneath the bar at Supperland, and guests will access it via a narrow staircase. Courtesy of Supperland

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

WHAT TO KNOW:

• The 10-seat speakeasy experience is available by reservation only. Look for reservations to go live later this month.

• To keep staff and guests safe in the intimate environment, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of your reservation is required.

• The Supperland team recommends planning to eat something before or afterward, as the experience does not include a full meal.

• Your spirit experience will last about two hours. Expect the total to run about $150, including tax and tip.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The first few months of speakeasy reservations will include a four-course bourbon pairing featuring small bites. Courtesy of Supperland

Location: 1212 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Menu

Cuisine: Southern, steakhouse

Instagram: @supper.land

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.