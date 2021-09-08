Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Sept. 10-16

Walk through a sunflower maze at Beaver Farms.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person, indoor events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Masks are now required in Charlotte and many venues for indoor spaces or close settings.

Friday

Drive up to the Yiasou Greek Festival. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be drive-thru only, but you can still expect your favorite dishes. For a hearty meal, order dinner platters with chicken, souvlaki or gyro, which come with side Greek salads, tiropita, spanakopita and dolmanda. The menu will also offer a selection of authentic sandwiches, sides and pastries. As you drive by, catch members of Holy Trinity’s Folk Dance programs perform traditional folk dances along East Boulevard. Sept. 9-12. $5. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd. https://bit.ly/3zMN1Y6

Get authentic Greek bites delivered to your car window during the Yiasou Greek Festival. CharlotteFive archives

Check out new menu items at The Crunkleton. This Charlotte hotspot may be known for its cocktails, but newly launched menu items make it the perfect spot to stop for a drink and light bites. Look for the Pesto Pappardelle, Mediterranean Chicken Piccata and Gochujang Coconut Shrimp during your next visit. 1957 E 7th St. https://bit.ly/2WZEzWS

Saturday

Take a moment of silence to remember those affected by the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Wander through a sunflower maze. Beaver Farms opened its maze on Labor Day weekend, and you can now visit to take photos in the maze and pick your own flowers. Keep in mind, there are no public restrooms. If you bring a pet, it must be leashed and picked up after. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily (except Wednesdays and Fridays). $7 for adults, $5 for kids 4-12, free for kids under 3. $1 per stem for you-pick. 270 Beaver Farm Road, Statesville. https://bit.ly/2WROvSe

Support local food trucks at the airport overlook. After being put on pause due to COVID-19, the airport will once again welcome food trucks back to a popular plane-watching area Fridays-Sundays, weather permitting. Look for trucks like 716ers Food, serving authentic Buffalo-style wings and bites from noon-3 p.m. or Mustache Mike’s for Italian ice from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 11. View the schedule for more trucks. 7300 Airport Overlook Drive. https://bit.ly/3kOMj6u

Sunday

Catch a performance of The Fantastiks, presented by Theatre Charlotte. While Theatre Charlotte’s home is still under renovation following a fire last December, this season will be live from the road. The Fantastiks will set up shop at The Palmer Building until Sept. 19, where you can watch a funny, romantic musical about a boy and a girl set in a world of moonlight and magic. 2:30 p.m. $14+. 2601 E. 7th Street. https://bit.ly/3zLJ3iA

Shop a local market at Vaulted Oak Brewing. Located in Echo Hills, the market will feature local shops, food and artists, including A Little Bit of Nature, Charlotte Local Honey, Green Compass, Kat Scott Studio, Maya Bay Craft Soda, Momo Truck, Roxy & Co, Steffs Designz and Simply Sarah Salt. You can also expect local dishes, which can be enjoyed in the taproom or on the outdoor patios. Noon. Free. 3726 Monroe Road. https://bit.ly/3hasK7Q

Shop a local market and enjoy brews on the patio at Vaulted Oak Brewing. Amelia Winchester Photography/courtesy of Vaulted Oak Brewing

Monday

Trade the pumpkin spice latte for a pumpkin beer. The end of summer marks the start of a very important season: fall beverage season. Already available: Gordgeous by NoDa Brewing Co., King Don’s Pumpkin Ale by Catawba Brewing and Pumpkin Latte Blonde by Sycamore Brewing. https://bit.ly/3jIa7JO

Enter “pumpkin spice everything” season with a local fall brew. Yellow Images/Courtesy of Sycamore Brewing

Dine on a SouthPark patio. In addition to shopping, SouthPark offers a variety of restaurants and cafes from which to enjoy a light bite or afternoon cocktail. Sip an espresso martini with views of artwork at Toscana, grab a power lunch at The Palm or enjoy a meal alongside the pup-friendly patio at Rusty Bucket. https://bit.ly/2VdMQ9c

Pair your meal with fresh air on a SouthPark patio. Nathan Wesley CharlotteFive

Tuesday

Sip wine during Flight Night at Dilworth Tasting Room. One of the most well-known specials at the restaurant, Flight Night will include three 2 ounce glasses of red or white wine, starting at $26 per person. Each flight comes with a complementary cheese and charcuterie plate created by chef John Shuler. Be sure to check Resy for reservations. 300 E. Tremont Ave. https://bit.ly/2WPJE4j

Sip red and white wine with complimentary charcuterie during Flight Night at Dilworth Tasting Room. Courtesy of Dilworth Tasting Room

Plan a road trip to Charleston. Known for charming historic buildings, award-winning restaurants and close proximity to the beach, Charleston is a breezy weekend getaway just three hours from Charlotte. From small bites at Republic Garden and Lounge to eclectic finds at The Historic Charleston City Market, there’s plenty to eat, see and do in the Lowcountry. https://bit.ly/3DQ4h0W

Stay in a city dripping with charm and exceptional eats during a trip to Charleston. Elisa Bricker

Wednesday

Grab a bite at Catawba Brewery. The brewery will now serve dishes and snacks that incorporate Catawba Brewing beer. Look for the Farmer’s Salad with Mango IPA vinaigrette and Pub Cheese Nachos made with White Zombie Beer. 3-9 p.m. 933 Louise Ave., #105. https://bit.ly/2VdKo2w

Order a pretzel with beer cheese to accompany your craft beer at Catawba Brewing. Courtesy of Catawba Brewing

Go on a cheap date. Date night doesn’t always mean candles and a four-course meal. Sometimes, a date is an outdoor concert set to the backdrop of the U.S. National Whitewater Center. A museum trip. A day spent giving back to a good cause. Or an afternoon at a bookstore. CharlotteFive rounded up free and cheap date ideas, so you can spend more time with your significant other and less time worrying about the cost. https://bit.ly/38H0Z1W

Thursday

Catch Opera Carolina’s “I Dream” performance at Belk Theater. Composer Douglas Tappin blends jazz, contemporary, classical and Broadway music styles to renew Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message and vision for the future through a powerful performance. Sept. 16-19. Times vary. $22+. 130 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/2XSoAKW

Enjoy your favorite Unknown Brewing Co. beers. Though Unknown closed its brewery and HopFly Brewing Co. will move into its space, you can still enjoy popular favorites such as Over the Edge IPA, Giggle Juice Hazy IPA and Pregame Pilsner. Community Brewing Ventures acquired Unknown Brewing and will take over the day-to-day operations. Expect former favorites and new brews in Charlotte-area stores where the beers were already sold, as well as CBV Brewery & Taproom in Newton. 116 West A. St. https://bit.ly/3DPM6Zl

Mark your calendar

Explore yoga during Flow Fest at the Whitewater Center. Designed to encourage mindfulness and wellness in a natural, outdoor setting, Flow Fest will feature a variety of yoga practices and events. Offerings include yoga practices, SUP yoga, workshops, meditations, a vendor village and kombucha sampling. Registration is required. Sept. 18. Begins at 8:30 a.m. Free. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3zhnXZ3

Catch a virtual film screening during the CineOdyssey Welcome Back Fest, The festival, designed to bring people together to celebrate diversity and inclusion, will include virtual and in-person options. Watch a complimentary screening of “Eyimofe (This is My Desire),” which was named the best feature narrative at this year’s Black Star Film Festival and nominated for best first feature at the Berlin International Film Festival last year. The film tells the story of a factory engineer and a hairdresser and their quest to leave home for a better life. Sept. 18. 7:30-10 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3hdgrr7

Celebrate during the Latin American Festival at Symphony Park. Presented by the Latin American Coalition, the event will include a concert, cultural festival, live performances, visual artists, authentic food and handmade crafts. Sept. 18-19. $20 concert. Festival admission is free. 4400 Sharon Road. https://bit.ly/386VCc0

Virtually attend the Mad About Modern Midcentury Modern Home Tour presented by the Charlotte Museum of History. For the second year, the tour will be held online. Ticket holders can expect exclusive access to 360-degree tours of five featured homes and a digital guidebook. Houses included in the tour showcase open floor plans, expansive windows and asymmetrical exteriors typical of midcentury modern design. An in-person kickoff event will be held, as well, but requires a separate ticket. Sept. 23 (access to online event through Oct. 22). 6 p.m. $25+. https://bit.ly/3tffof0

Get tickets for the virtual Mad About Modern home tour. Dustin Shores/The Digital Lasagna Team

Get fresh air and admire art at Festival in the Park. From Sept. 24-26, Freedom Park will host artists, vendors, musicians and more to bring the park to life. Expect live music, exciting eats and family fun zones. COVID-19 safety precautions include more spacing between vendors, signs encouraging masks and handwashing, sanitizing stations and crowd density monitoring. 4-9 p.m. Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 26. Free. 1409 East Blvd. https://bit.ly/38IhUkR

Learn professional skills with NetworkQueen. Founded by WCCD-TV reporter and anchor Alexandra Elich, NetworkQueen is a professional networking group designed to help women learn to negotiate, make connections and seek professional advancement. Ticket proceeds will benefit Safe Alliance, which provides resources to people impacted by sexual assault and domestic violence. The first event will take place on Sept. 26 at Hattie’s Tap & Tavern. 5-7 p.m. $20. 2918 The Plaza. https://bit.ly/3xBrUpX

