Charlotte’s mask mandate starts Wednesday afternoon. Here are the details.

Charlotte’s new mask mandate takes effect Wednesday afternoon and will last at least the rest of the month, officials announced Wednesday morning.

It’s possible the mask mandate could last longer, depending on the trajectory of coronavirus trends and a slate of additional mask-wearing rules that Mecklenburg County commissioners will vote on during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The latest proclamation is supported by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and County Commissioners’ Chairman George Dunlap, meaning the mask rule also applies to unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg.

The mandate is for indoor public spaces, regardless of people’s vaccination status.

Here’s what else we know about the mask mandate:

▪ The mask mandate for Charlotte and unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg takes effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

▪ The mask requirement is in effect until at least Sept. 1, unless it’s rescinded sooner.

▪ Officials say people in Charlotte and unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg should wear a mask in any “indoor public space... regardless of social distancing and/or your vaccination status.”

For now, this mask requirement does not apply to Mecklenburg’s six towns. That could change in the coming days, pending a decision Wednesday from Mecklenburg commissioners.

Who’s exempt from the rule?

Children under age 4 do not need to wear a mask inside public places. Other exceptions include:

▪ People who have medical or behavioral health conditions.

▪ People who are actively eating or drinking.

▪ People who are communicating with someone who is hearing-impaired.

▪ People who are giving a speech or performance, as long as they can maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from their audience.

▪ People who need to temporarily remove their face coverings for work, based on local, state, federal or employment guidelines.

▪ People who need to operate equipment or vehicle, if the face covering is impeding their vision.

These exceptions are based on the honor system and no documentation is needed.

“Everyone is asked to tell the truth – and if they are healthy and able to wear a Face Covering – to wear a Face Covering so that they do not put other people at risk of serious illness and death,” officials said.

This is a developing story.