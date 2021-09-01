The Unknown we knew is gone. But, wait, you can still get its beers in Charlotte.

The Unknown Brewing Co. has closed, and HopFly Brewing Co. is moving into its space. But the craft beer Charlotte came to love from the wacky and fun folks at Unknown isn’t gone forever.

Community Brewing Ventures has acquired Unknown Brewing and will now handle the day-to-day operations of the brand. Popular Unknown beers such as Pregame Pilsner, Over the Edge IPA and Giggle Juice Hazy IPA will still be available. And new brews are on their way, too.

“Unknown is more than just a brand of beer, and we wanted to see its legacy live on, “ Aaron MJ Gore, director of strategic partnerships with CBV, said in a statement. Unknown founder Brad Shell would continue working with the team, he said.

WHERE TO FIND IT: Good news — fans will be able to find Unknown beer in the same Charlotte-area stores where its products are served currently, with more options to come. You’ll also be able to find it north of Charlotte at the CBV Brewery & Taproom in Newton, which is serving as Unknown’s new home base.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Unknown as the taproom or a P.O. Box may be gone, but the idea of living each day in the Unknown remains,” Shell said.

Location: 116 West A St., Newton, NC 28658

Neighborhood: Newton

Instagram: @brewaccelerator

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.