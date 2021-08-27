Here’s what’s going on with the colorful sidewalks in Charlotte’s MoRA neighborhood

Bunny Gregory, MyLoan Dinh and MoRA board chair Kathy Hill collaborate on a sidewalk mural near Oakhurst STEAM Academy.

Work is now under way to bring to life a project in the the Monroe Road Area community, known as MoRA, which started a year ago with community workshops and art submissions.

When the Patchwork Crosswalks project is finished, four more murals will decorate MoRA, with a goal to reflect the experiences and cultural backgrounds of the people who live and work in the community through the artwork. It’s being developed in partnership with ArtWalks CLT and will eventually become part of its East Side Art Trail.

“These beautiful and meaningful works of art add so much to MoRA,” board chair Kathy Hill said on the neighborhood group’s website.

Plans originally called for instillation in spring 2021, but time constraints pushed it to this fall.

The artists

Two Charlotte mixed media artists are taking the lead on the project’s design and installation: MyLoan Dinh and Bunny Gregory.

Dihn told MoRA leaders: “The Patchwork Crosswalks are inspired by the tradition of quilt making and storytelling — threading individually unique and colorful pieces together to create a greater whole.”

Charlotte artists MyLoan Dinh and Bunny Gregory are teaming up to work on the Patchwork Crosswalks project. Courtesy of MoRA

Where to find the murals

Upon completion, you’ll find the artwork in these locations:

• Connecting Oakhurst STEAM Academy with the new Oakhurst on Monroe retail development via Chippendale Drive.

• Linking the Embrace Sculpture at Conference Drive and Monroe Road with Independence Regional Library via Conference Drive.

• Two murals will span Galleria Boulevard along both sides of Monroe Road, near Matthews.

Work is underway at the first mural location, at Chippendale Drive and Monroe Road. Courtesy of MoRA

