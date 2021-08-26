Hot sauce, Charlotte-based sushi companies team up to make buffalo chicken sushi roll

Buffalo chicken and sushi are two staples of our diets here in the United States. But have you ever had a buffalo chicken sushi roll?

Charlotte-based Hissho Sushi has teamed up with with Frank’s RedHot to bring a buffalo chicken sushi roll to more than 1,000 locations across the country one day next week, including one in Charlotte.

The roll has grilled chicken, cream cheese, avocado and crisp carrots rolled into rice and nori. It’s then topped with crunchy fried onions and Frank’s RedHot Japanese BBQ sauce and spicy mayo. Then a sprinkle of RedHot seasoning completes the roll.

With all that heat, could that really be a wasabi leaf in the press photo (above)? Hard core.

Charlotte-based Hissho Sushi has created a Crunchy Buffalo Chicken Roll with Frank’s RedHot. Courtesy of Hissho Sushi

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If this sounds good to you, you’ll want to hit up Sprouts in the Ballantyne area on Monday, August 30. That’s the Charlotte location where the roll will be sold.

Hissho Sushi is headquartered in Charlotte and is the second-largest sushi distributor in the country. Frank’s RedHot is one of McCormick & Company’s brands. Its Cayenne Pepper Sauce was a secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in 1964 in Buffalo, New York.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Location: 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28277

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Neighborhood: Ballantyne West