Hot sauce, Charlotte-based sushi companies team up to make buffalo chicken sushi roll
Buffalo chicken and sushi are two staples of our diets here in the United States. But have you ever had a buffalo chicken sushi roll?
Charlotte-based Hissho Sushi has teamed up with with Frank’s RedHot to bring a buffalo chicken sushi roll to more than 1,000 locations across the country one day next week, including one in Charlotte.
The roll has grilled chicken, cream cheese, avocado and crisp carrots rolled into rice and nori. It’s then topped with crunchy fried onions and Frank’s RedHot Japanese BBQ sauce and spicy mayo. Then a sprinkle of RedHot seasoning completes the roll.
With all that heat, could that really be a wasabi leaf in the press photo (above)? Hard core.
If this sounds good to you, you’ll want to hit up Sprouts in the Ballantyne area on Monday, August 30. That’s the Charlotte location where the roll will be sold.
Hissho Sushi is headquartered in Charlotte and is the second-largest sushi distributor in the country. Frank’s RedHot is one of McCormick & Company’s brands. Its Cayenne Pepper Sauce was a secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in 1964 in Buffalo, New York.
Sprouts
Location: 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28277
Neighborhood: Ballantyne West
