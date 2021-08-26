Food and Drink
Charlotte will get a new tropical popup bar in September. Here are the details
A new popup bar called Rumaway Cove at Refuge on Central will open next month in Charlotte by the ownership group behind The Royal Tot.
ETA Group will open Rumaway Cove at 1101 Central Ave. inside Refuge on Central, a small hotel with five rooms by Wintergreen Hospitality.
The vibe of Rumaway Cove is inspired by The Royal Tot. Look forward to tropical-inspired cocktails and small bites by Paper Plane Deli and Market.
The cocktail menu by beverage director Larry Suggs’ will include classic tropical cocktails such as the Painkiller, Mai Tai and Queen’s Park Swizzle, plus his own creations, including:
- The Happiest Hour with coconut-infused rum, passion fruit, hibiscus tea, cinnamon, citrus, and sparkling wine
- Trinidaddy Daiquiri with aged rum, black spiced rum, banana-tamarind cordial, fresh lime juice, egg white, and Angostura bitters
Bar bites by Paper Plane Deli will include:
- Togarashi Bar Nuts
- Smoked Fish Dip
- Spam Grilled Cheese
- Spam and Egg Sliders
On Friday and Saturday nights, a specialty menu will be available including caviar and ceviche tastings.
Rumaway Cove will open in early September and will remain open at least two months.
PRO TIP: You’ll book a reservation to go, and members of The Royal Tot’s Admiral Vernon’s Rum Club will receive priority for bookings.
HOURS: Wednesday-Friday, 5 p.m.-midnight and Saturday, 3 p.m.-2 a.m.
Rumaway Cove at Refuge on Central
Location: 1101 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Belmont, on the edge of Plaza Midwood
Instagram: @theroyaltot
