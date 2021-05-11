Scoop: This new Charlotte restaurant will serve pesto, pretzels, smoked salmon, more

The Hangar’s Deez Nuts come with warm peanuts, hop honey, onion, cilantro, tajin, radish and a lime wedge.

Paper Plane Deli & Market opened just days prior to the coronavirus pandemic’s arrival in the Charlotte community. Now, the market that became famous for providing free toilet paper to all who entered its doors during COVID-19 has a new concept that can be experienced as early as this week with an official grand opening just in time for summer.

If you haven’t been to the original Paper Plane, in the Belmont neighborhood of Charlotte, it’s a quaint market with a mission to provide the city with an uncomplicated place to get a rockstar sandwich, some local products and a drink on any day of the week. The Hangar will build on this mission but have its own flare, serving only food without the goods.

“The concept of The Hangar came out of the desire to build off the brand of Plane and to be able to take our food and make it more bar and brewery friendly,” co-owner and operator Amanda Cranford said. “We wanted it to feel like Plane, but there is only one Paper Plane. The Hangar will be its own concept and stand on its own feet.”

The owners of Paper Plane are no strangers to collaboration and community. The Hangar will be inside of Devil’s Logic Brewing, and they are thrilled about the partnership, which happened organically. Devil’s Logic is known for its fun, lighthearted atmosphere. The Hangar experience will mirror that of the brewery, Cranford said.

The menu promises to deliver on items that pair well with beer from the brewery. Another focus is revamping those menu items we’ve come to enjoy from Paper Plane. The idea is to create a cool, fun version of what the market already does well. For example, the S.S. Dip will transform the popular smoked salmon bagel at Paper Plane into a smoked salmon dip served with bagel chips and everything bagel seasoning ($9).

The Hangar’s Trash Nachos tout that it includes “every meat you can imagine,” plus tots, housemade beer cheese, ranch, sour cream, onion and pickes on the side. Courtesy of The Hangar by Paper Plane

“Devil’s Logic isn’t afraid to be themselves and be a little over the top,” Cranford said. “We want to mirror that. The food will have a Plane feel, but with a bar twist.”

The Hangar’s soft opening starts this week and will continue until the official grand opening in June. People can expect delicious food as The Hangar works to perfect its menu, which will integrate Devil’s Logic beer and hops into items such as pesto for sandwiches and honey to pair with warm, soft pretzels.

“To say that I’m excited about The Hangar is an understatement,” co-owner and head chef Adriana Flores said in an email. “Creating a community at Paper Plane was the highlight of my year. The people who come into our space have been so supportive and have become family. I want to create that feeling of community and sense of magic in a new space. I think we need more of that. And good food, good beer, and good times... who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

1426 E. Fourth St., inside Devil’s Logic Brewing

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon-10 p.m., Sunday from noon-8 p.m.

Instagram: @the_hangarclt

Pro tip: The Hangar will offer specials that aren’t on the menu, so follow its Instagram, so you don’t miss out.

