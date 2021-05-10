Charlotte Observer Logo
The 9 best bagel shops in Charlotte, 2021 edition.

Bagel Boat’s Loaded Turkey Sandwich on a bagel comes with turkey, bacon, vegetable cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Bagel Boat’s Loaded Turkey Sandwich on a bagel comes with turkey, bacon, vegetable cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Michael Henao

Very few things scream comfort food like a bagel. In some cases, it’s not unheard of to eat one — depending on the size — and remain full for most of the day. If that’s not for you, bagels are the perfect food that can be split in half to share with a friend or save for later. They are also the perfect vessel for a sandwich — breakfast or lunch.

Perhaps it’s the shape and texture of the bread that makes a bagel so enticing. Or maybe its companion — cream cheese or spread — sets it apart. It could also be the portability of a bagel or the endless combinations of flavors that are realistically achievable, depending on your go-to spot.

CharlotteFive compiled a list of the best bagels in — and around — Charlotte that are sure to keep you coming back for more.

(1) Bagel Boat

4090 Charlotte Highway 49,Lake Wylie, South Carolina

Bagel flavors: Asiago cheese, blueberry, chocolate chip, cinnamon raisin, egg, everything, French toast, multi-grain, onion, plain, poppy, sesame, sun dried tomato, salt, whole wheat everything and whole wheat.

Cream cheese flavors: Plain, scallion, veggie, green olive, lox, jalapeno, strawberry, walnut raisin and avocado.

What to order: The Loaded Turkey Sandwich on a bagel comes with turkey, bacon, vegetable cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. $8.50

(2) Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run

Bagel flavors: Blueberry, chocolate chip, cinnamon raisin, egg, egg everything, garlic, Hawaiian, honey wheat, onion, plain, poppy, pumpernickel, rye, salt, sesame and spinach.

Cream cheese flavors: Strawberry, scallion, jalapeno, walnut raisin, veggie, vanilla and sun dried tomato.

What to order: The Oven Gold Turkey Sandwich on the Hawaiian Bagel. $7.49

(3) De Coria’s Bagel Shop

3060 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia

Bagel flavors: Rye, blueberry, onion, garlic, poppy, sesame, everything, asiago, French toast, sun dried tomato, black russian, cinnamon raisin, jalapeno cheddar, egg, salt, plain, whole wheat, strawberry and cinnamon sugar.

Cream cheese flavors: Blueberry, strawberry, maple walnut raisin, churro, maple walnut fig, cannoli, scallion, jalapeno, veggie, cucumber and dill, olive, oreo and pimento.

What to order: The asiago bagel with cucumber and dill cream cheese. $3.99

(4) Manhattan Bagel The Arboretum

8040 Providence Road, Suite 200

Bagel flavors: Plain, everything, sesame, whole wheat everything, everything, blueberry, egg, french toast, pumpernickel, salt, garlic and onion.

Cream cheese flavors: Plain, honey almond, straw, jalapeno cheddar and onion.

What to order: The French Toast Bagel with honey almond cream cheese. $2.80

(5) My Brothers Bagel

751 N. NC 16 Business Hwy., Denver

Bagel flavors: Plain, poppy, sesame, onion, honey wheat, garlic, blueberry, everything, wheat everything, super egg, egg, marble rye, salt, sun dried tomato, pumpernickel, black Russian, cinnamon raisin, multi-grain and blueberry.

Cream cheese flavors: Scallion, vegetable, jalapeno, olive, walnut and raisin, strawberry and nova.

What to order: The Sesame Bagel with jalapeno cream cheese. $3.84

image3.jpg
My Brothers Bagel carries 22 varieties of bagels. Courtesy of My Brothers Bagel

(6) The Original New York Bagels

126 Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville

610 State Road 2402, Davidson

9810 Gilead Road, Huntersville

Bagel flavors: Plain, poppy, sesame, egg, onion, garlic, salt, whole wheat everything, whole wheat sesame, pumpernickel, cinnamon and sugar, asiago cheese, cinnamon and raisin, sun dried tomato, chocolate chips, bacon and cheddar, spinach, blueberry and flagel — a flattened bagel.

Cream cheese flavors: Plain, strawberry, house, scallion, veggie, jalapeno, chocolate chip, walnut raisin, lox, olive and pimento.

What to order: The bacon and cheddar bagel with plain cream cheese. $2.54

(7) Poppy’s Bagels and More

2921 Providence Road

2201 South Blvd.

image1.jpg
Poppy’s Bagels and More has a variety of bagels at its Providence Road location, including plain, blueberry, salt, asiago, pumpernickel, egg, onion, honey wheat, poppy, cinnamon raisin, garlic, multi-grain, everything and sesame. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive


Bagel flavors: Plain, blueberry, salt, asiago, pumpernickel, egg, onion, honey wheat, poppy, cinnamon raisin, garlic, multi-grain, everything and sesame.

Cream cheese flavors: Plain, veggie, scallion, jalapeno, olive, lox spread, maple walnut, cinnamon raisin walnut, strawberry, chocolate chip and blueberry.

What to order: The Fried Egg Bagel with the garlic bagel. $3.99

Pro Tip: Poppy’s Bagels (everything and plain) are also carried at Smelly Cat Coffeehouse and Roastery.

image4.jpg
Smelly Cat Coffeehouse & Roastery also serves Poppy’s Bagels at the NoDa coffeeshop. Choose between plain and everything. Courtesy of Smelly Cat

(8) Poppyseeds Bagels

Multiple locations

Bagel flavors: Plain, salt, onion, sesame, poppy, everything, garlic, egg, egg everything, cinnamon raisin, French toast, blueberry, pumpernickel, whole wheat and whole wheat everything.

Cream cheese flavors: Plain, veggie, scallion, lox spread, walnut raisin, strawberry, honey almond, olive pimento, jalapeno cheddar, chocolate chip, blueberry and bacon tomato scallion.

What to order: The Plain Bagel with chocolate chip cream cheese. $3.35

(9) Tega Cay Deli

1143 Stonecrest Blvd., #103, Fort Mill, South Carolina

Bagel flavors: Plain, egg, pumpernickel, wheat, jalapeno cheddar, asiago cheese, sesame, poppy, everything, garlic, salt, cinnamon sugar, maple french toast, onion, cinnamon raisin, blueberry, wheat everything and egg everything.

Cream cheese flavors: Plain, vegetable, scallion, olive, jalapeno, salmon, maple walnut, chocolate chip, blueberry and strawberry.

What to order: Wheat bagel with plain cream cheese and strawberry jam. $2.39

image5.png
Tega Cay Deli offers 18 different types of bagels. Anna Culver

