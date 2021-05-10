The 9 best bagel shops in Charlotte, 2021 edition.

Bagel Boat’s Loaded Turkey Sandwich on a bagel comes with turkey, bacon, vegetable cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Very few things scream comfort food like a bagel. In some cases, it’s not unheard of to eat one — depending on the size — and remain full for most of the day. If that’s not for you, bagels are the perfect food that can be split in half to share with a friend or save for later. They are also the perfect vessel for a sandwich — breakfast or lunch.

Perhaps it’s the shape and texture of the bread that makes a bagel so enticing. Or maybe its companion — cream cheese or spread — sets it apart. It could also be the portability of a bagel or the endless combinations of flavors that are realistically achievable, depending on your go-to spot.

CharlotteFive compiled a list of the best bagels in — and around — Charlotte that are sure to keep you coming back for more.

4090 Charlotte Highway 49,Lake Wylie, South Carolina

Bagel flavors: Asiago cheese, blueberry, chocolate chip, cinnamon raisin, egg, everything, French toast, multi-grain, onion, plain, poppy, sesame, sun dried tomato, salt, whole wheat everything and whole wheat.

Cream cheese flavors: Plain, scallion, veggie, green olive, lox, jalapeno, strawberry, walnut raisin and avocado.

What to order: The Loaded Turkey Sandwich on a bagel comes with turkey, bacon, vegetable cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. $8.50

16709 Orchard Stone Run

Bagel flavors: Blueberry, chocolate chip, cinnamon raisin, egg, egg everything, garlic, Hawaiian, honey wheat, onion, plain, poppy, pumpernickel, rye, salt, sesame and spinach.

Cream cheese flavors: Strawberry, scallion, jalapeno, walnut raisin, veggie, vanilla and sun dried tomato.

What to order: The Oven Gold Turkey Sandwich on the Hawaiian Bagel. $7.49

3060 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia

Bagel flavors: Rye, blueberry, onion, garlic, poppy, sesame, everything, asiago, French toast, sun dried tomato, black russian, cinnamon raisin, jalapeno cheddar, egg, salt, plain, whole wheat, strawberry and cinnamon sugar.

Cream cheese flavors: Blueberry, strawberry, maple walnut raisin, churro, maple walnut fig, cannoli, scallion, jalapeno, veggie, cucumber and dill, olive, oreo and pimento.

What to order: The asiago bagel with cucumber and dill cream cheese. $3.99

8040 Providence Road, Suite 200

Bagel flavors: Plain, everything, sesame, whole wheat everything, everything, blueberry, egg, french toast, pumpernickel, salt, garlic and onion.

Cream cheese flavors: Plain, honey almond, straw, jalapeno cheddar and onion.

What to order: The French Toast Bagel with honey almond cream cheese. $2.80

751 N. NC 16 Business Hwy., Denver

Bagel flavors: Plain, poppy, sesame, onion, honey wheat, garlic, blueberry, everything, wheat everything, super egg, egg, marble rye, salt, sun dried tomato, pumpernickel, black Russian, cinnamon raisin, multi-grain and blueberry.

Cream cheese flavors: Scallion, vegetable, jalapeno, olive, walnut and raisin, strawberry and nova.

What to order: The Sesame Bagel with jalapeno cream cheese. $3.84

My Brothers Bagel carries 22 varieties of bagels. Courtesy of My Brothers Bagel

126 Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville

610 State Road 2402, Davidson

9810 Gilead Road, Huntersville

Bagel flavors: Plain, poppy, sesame, egg, onion, garlic, salt, whole wheat everything, whole wheat sesame, pumpernickel, cinnamon and sugar, asiago cheese, cinnamon and raisin, sun dried tomato, chocolate chips, bacon and cheddar, spinach, blueberry and flagel — a flattened bagel.

Cream cheese flavors: Plain, strawberry, house, scallion, veggie, jalapeno, chocolate chip, walnut raisin, lox, olive and pimento.

What to order: The bacon and cheddar bagel with plain cream cheese. $2.54

2921 Providence Road

2201 South Blvd.

Poppy’s Bagels and More has a variety of bagels at its Providence Road location, including plain, blueberry, salt, asiago, pumpernickel, egg, onion, honey wheat, poppy, cinnamon raisin, garlic, multi-grain, everything and sesame. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Bagel flavors: Plain, blueberry, salt, asiago, pumpernickel, egg, onion, honey wheat, poppy, cinnamon raisin, garlic, multi-grain, everything and sesame.

Cream cheese flavors: Plain, veggie, scallion, jalapeno, olive, lox spread, maple walnut, cinnamon raisin walnut, strawberry, chocolate chip and blueberry.

What to order: The Fried Egg Bagel with the garlic bagel. $3.99

Pro Tip: Poppy’s Bagels (everything and plain) are also carried at Smelly Cat Coffeehouse and Roastery.

Smelly Cat Coffeehouse & Roastery also serves Poppy’s Bagels at the NoDa coffeeshop. Choose between plain and everything. Courtesy of Smelly Cat

Multiple locations

Bagel flavors: Plain, salt, onion, sesame, poppy, everything, garlic, egg, egg everything, cinnamon raisin, French toast, blueberry, pumpernickel, whole wheat and whole wheat everything.

Cream cheese flavors: Plain, veggie, scallion, lox spread, walnut raisin, strawberry, honey almond, olive pimento, jalapeno cheddar, chocolate chip, blueberry and bacon tomato scallion.

What to order: The Plain Bagel with chocolate chip cream cheese. $3.35

1143 Stonecrest Blvd., #103, Fort Mill, South Carolina

Bagel flavors: Plain, egg, pumpernickel, wheat, jalapeno cheddar, asiago cheese, sesame, poppy, everything, garlic, salt, cinnamon sugar, maple french toast, onion, cinnamon raisin, blueberry, wheat everything and egg everything.

Cream cheese flavors: Plain, vegetable, scallion, olive, jalapeno, salmon, maple walnut, chocolate chip, blueberry and strawberry.

What to order: Wheat bagel with plain cream cheese and strawberry jam. $2.39

Tega Cay Deli offers 18 different types of bagels. Anna Culver

