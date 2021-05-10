Garden tours are back — check out what Charlotte’s gardeners did during quarantine.

Charlotte’s Art in the Garden Tour returns this year after a hiatus during COVID-19.

Driving past the parking lot of a home improvement store during COVID-19 was all the evidence we needed to know that not all of us were spending 2020 quarantine with Netflix and a giant tub of cheesy poofs.

While some Charlotteans were reaching the end of the endless scroll, others were putting in socially distanced sweat equity, and now they have beautiful gardens to show for it.

Need inspiration for your own patch of grass? The Charlotte Garden Club, an affiliate of the Mint Museum, is resuming its annual residential garden tour after a 2020 hiatus. “ While we paused last year, our six hosts did not: They’ve had 12 more months to ensure their inspiring gardens — from long established to newly planted — are ready,” the garden club said in a statement.

Here are the details:

What: Charlotte’s Art in the Garden Tour

When: May 15-16

Tickets:

Charlotte Garden Club and Mint Museum Members: $20 in advance online, $25 days of tour.

Non-members: $30 in advance online, $35 days of tour.

Children younger than 17 are free. Strollers are not permitted.

Raffle tickets: $5 (You can win sought-after specimen shrubs and trees, a potting bench and more.)

Purchase tickets at charlottegardenclub.org.

At Charlotte’s Art in the Garden, you’ll tour six private residential gardens in South Charlotte. Kelly Rhoads

What to expect:

You’ll get to explore six private residential gardens in South Charlotte.

Local painters will be on site, capturing these gardens on easels while you tour. The art will be for sale.

Master gardeners and representatives from Soil3 will be available.

Stewart’s Village Pottery will offer yard art for sale.

The tour is sponsored by Ambiance Garden Design and Heartwood Tree Service.

COVID-19 safety: All state and federal COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Masks, crowd control, social distancing and paperless tickets will be implemented.

Other safety details: Wear flat, non-heeled shoes and casual attire. You’ll be outside, of course.

At Charlotte’s Art in the Garden Tour, you’ll get to explore six private gardens in South Charlotte. Jay Sifford

