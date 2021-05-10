Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Things to do

Garden tours are back — check out what Charlotte’s gardeners did during quarantine.

Charlotte’s Art in the Garden Tour returns this year after a hiatus during COVID-19.
Charlotte’s Art in the Garden Tour returns this year after a hiatus during COVID-19. Kelly Rhoads

Driving past the parking lot of a home improvement store during COVID-19 was all the evidence we needed to know that not all of us were spending 2020 quarantine with Netflix and a giant tub of cheesy poofs.

While some Charlotteans were reaching the end of the endless scroll, others were putting in socially distanced sweat equity, and now they have beautiful gardens to show for it.

Need inspiration for your own patch of grass? The Charlotte Garden Club, an affiliate of the Mint Museum, is resuming its annual residential garden tour after a 2020 hiatus. “ While we paused last year, our six hosts did not: They’ve had 12 more months to ensure their inspiring gardens — from long established to newly planted — are ready,” the garden club said in a statement.

Here are the details:

What: Charlotte’s Art in the Garden Tour

When: May 15-16

Tickets:

#AIGT2021 SC Garden5.png
At Charlotte’s Art in the Garden, you’ll tour six private residential gardens in South Charlotte. Kelly Rhoads

What to expect:

COVID-19 safety: All state and federal COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Masks, crowd control, social distancing and paperless tickets will be implemented.

Other safety details: Wear flat, non-heeled shoes and casual attire. You’ll be outside, of course.

#AIGT2021 Charlotte Garden Club Tour.jpg
At Charlotte’s Art in the Garden Tour, you’ll get to explore six private gardens in South Charlotte. Jay Sifford

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service