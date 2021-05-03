Is my uptown lunch spot still open? Read this before you go back to the office.

MOA Korean BBQ will offer lunch boxes, bibimbap and more in uptown Charlotte.

Gone are the days when you could grab a B.GOOD burger, JJ’s Red Hots hot dog and Parliament espresso during your lunch break in uptown. COVID-19 forced the shutdown of many popular lunch spots, but favorites such as the Halal Cart and The Sandwich Club are still serving hungry customers.

And if you’re looking for something different, there are new spots for coffee, hot fried chicken and Korean barbecue — with more on the way. If you’ve recently returned to the city for work, this guide will help you determine whether you can return to your go-to spot or if it’s time to try something new:

WHAT’S NEW

201 S. Tryon St., Suite 101

When Vapiano closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it reopened under a new name: The Bella Ciao. The owner ended the franchise agreement amicably, so you can expect the same menu items, plus a few new additions — quinoa bowls and spaghetti ice cream sundaes. All pasta, pizza dough, sauces, dressings and desserts are made in-house, so you can grab a fresh Italian meal on your midday break.

Vapiano reopened as The Bella Ciao, and features an updated menu and interior, including a mural from Greensboro mural artist Jeks. Courtesy of The Bella Ciao

127 Brevard Court

While 2020 bid farewell to Melt in Your Mouth Cupcakes due to COVID-19, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar moved into the space, offering sweet treats for your lunchtime cravings. The idea initially started as a food truck in Los Angeles and has since expanded throughout the midwest to Charlotte. Order a premade bowl, create your own bowl or grab a post-lunch cereal shake. You’ll find everything from Froot Loops to Honey Nut Cheerios, as well as exotic cereals from around the world.

Skip the healthy lunch and get a sugary cereal bowl or milkshake instead. Courtesy of Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar

650 E. Stonewall St.

Part brewery, part coffee spot, D9 brewing brings fun to both your morning and evenings. Need a midday pick-me-up? Head to the Savoy apartment community on Stonewall Street to order a cup of Javesca Coffee, available from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Expect lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew. Soon, you’ll also be able to celebrate happy hour in the 5,000-square-foot beer garden and outdoor concert pavilion, once construction is complete.

Whether you’re craving coffee or a post-work happy hour, D9 brewing has something for any time of day. Courtesy of D9 Brewing

329 S. Tryon St.

Though Horace’s hot fried chicken is based on the legendary “ hot breakfast revenge,” you can order for delivery or pick up at the Visit Charlotte kiosk in the Wells Fargo Plaza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Expect fried chicken, sandwiches, wings and sides. Per the chef, you should order a side of ranch with your wings, and “you gotta try the pickles.”

128 S. Tryon St.

Invite your favorite coworkers for a quick uptown lunch escape to MOA, a new Korean BBQ restaurant at the corner of South Tryon and West 4th streets. Lunch menu items include lunch boxes (protein, vegetables, stir-fried white rice, fried tofu roll, Mandoo and choice of soup or salad), bulgogi, bibimbap and Japchae. MOA will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. (Dinner is available beginning at 4 p.m.)

300 S. Tryon St., #150

After grabbing lunch at the Latta Arcade or in the French Quarter, you can now also get a caffeinated beverage from the nearby Waterbean Coffee (in the space formerly occupied by Parliament Espresso & Coffee Shop) to get you through the afternoon. This location, which is the eighth — and largest — for the brand, offers espresso, lattes and more.

WHAT’S COMING SOON

In December 2020, Halcyon, Flavors from the Earth closed its doors. The Mother Earth Group plans to reopen a new dining experience at The Mint Museum in spring 2021.

300 S. Tryon St.

Though La Belle Helene planned to close amid the pandemic, The 5th Street Group gave the uptown space a second life. Led by Top Chef alumnus Jamie Lynch, the restaurant will undergo some minor cosmetic updates and menu perfection prior to opening in spring 2021. Look forward to lunches with Lynch’s twist on classic French cuisine Lynch’s twist and meals prepared with fresh, local ingredients.

WHAT’S TEMPORARILY CLOSED

100 N. Tryon St., Suite 270

The Founder’s Hall Caribou Coffee location is temporarily closed, but other Charlotte-area locations remain open.

301 S. College St., #275

Located in the Overstreet Mall near the Childress Klein YMCA, this grab-and-go coffee spot is closed until further notice.

320 S. Tryon St.

This go-to salad spot in the Latta Arcade is closed for the time being, with a hope to reopen in May or June. The Dilworth location (1412 East Blvd.) is still open.

101 S. Tryon St.

The uptown location for Green Brothers Juice Co. is still closed due to COVID-19. The Dilworth and Foxcroft locations are open.

301 S. Tryon St., 101 S. Tryon St.

Both Just Fresh uptown locations, in Two Wells Fargo Atrium and the Overstreet Mall, are temporarily closed. The Rivergate location (14136 Rivergate Pkwy.) is open.

101 S. Tryon St., #5

The Salsarita’s location in the Overstreet Mall is temporarily closed.

210 E. Trade St.

The uptown SmoothieKing location is temporarily closed with no announcement on planned reopening.

201 S. College St., 214 N. Tryon St.

The Charlotte Plaza and Hearst Tower locations are closed, but other locations across Charlotte are open.

WHAT’S PERMANENTLY CLOSED

Amelie’s French Bakery and Cafe: The uptown location is permanently closed, but other Charlotte-area locations remain open.

B.GOOD: All Charlotte B.GOOD locations are closed.

Chop & Chisel: The Overstreet Mall location in uptown is closed, but you can visit the Camp North End location.

Firehouse Subs

Fitzgerald’s

Fujo Bistro

Jason’s Deli

JJ’s Red Hots: The Dilworth location (1514 East Blvd.) is still open.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Queen City Q

Vida Cantina

