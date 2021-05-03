Food and Drink
Is my uptown lunch spot still open? Read this before you go back to the office.
Gone are the days when you could grab a B.GOOD burger, JJ’s Red Hots hot dog and Parliament espresso during your lunch break in uptown. COVID-19 forced the shutdown of many popular lunch spots, but favorites such as the Halal Cart and The Sandwich Club are still serving hungry customers.
And if you’re looking for something different, there are new spots for coffee, hot fried chicken and Korean barbecue — with more on the way. If you’ve recently returned to the city for work, this guide will help you determine whether you can return to your go-to spot or if it’s time to try something new:
WHAT’S NEW
The Bella Ciao
201 S. Tryon St., Suite 101
When Vapiano closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it reopened under a new name: The Bella Ciao. The owner ended the franchise agreement amicably, so you can expect the same menu items, plus a few new additions — quinoa bowls and spaghetti ice cream sundaes. All pasta, pizza dough, sauces, dressings and desserts are made in-house, so you can grab a fresh Italian meal on your midday break.
Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar
127 Brevard Court
While 2020 bid farewell to Melt in Your Mouth Cupcakes due to COVID-19, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar moved into the space, offering sweet treats for your lunchtime cravings. The idea initially started as a food truck in Los Angeles and has since expanded throughout the midwest to Charlotte. Order a premade bowl, create your own bowl or grab a post-lunch cereal shake. You’ll find everything from Froot Loops to Honey Nut Cheerios, as well as exotic cereals from around the world.
D9 Brewing
650 E. Stonewall St.
Part brewery, part coffee spot, D9 brewing brings fun to both your morning and evenings. Need a midday pick-me-up? Head to the Savoy apartment community on Stonewall Street to order a cup of Javesca Coffee, available from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Expect lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew. Soon, you’ll also be able to celebrate happy hour in the 5,000-square-foot beer garden and outdoor concert pavilion, once construction is complete.
Horace’s Hot Fried Chicken
329 S. Tryon St.
Though Horace’s hot fried chicken is based on the legendary “ hot breakfast revenge,” you can order for delivery or pick up at the Visit Charlotte kiosk in the Wells Fargo Plaza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Expect fried chicken, sandwiches, wings and sides. Per the chef, you should order a side of ranch with your wings, and “you gotta try the pickles.”
MOA Korean BBQ
128 S. Tryon St.
Invite your favorite coworkers for a quick uptown lunch escape to MOA, a new Korean BBQ restaurant at the corner of South Tryon and West 4th streets. Lunch menu items include lunch boxes (protein, vegetables, stir-fried white rice, fried tofu roll, Mandoo and choice of soup or salad), bulgogi, bibimbap and Japchae. MOA will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. (Dinner is available beginning at 4 p.m.)
Waterbean Coffee
300 S. Tryon St., #150
After grabbing lunch at the Latta Arcade or in the French Quarter, you can now also get a caffeinated beverage from the nearby Waterbean Coffee (in the space formerly occupied by Parliament Espresso & Coffee Shop) to get you through the afternoon. This location, which is the eighth — and largest — for the brand, offers espresso, lattes and more.
WHAT’S COMING SOON
Halcyon
In December 2020, Halcyon, Flavors from the Earth closed its doors. The Mother Earth Group plans to reopen a new dining experience at The Mint Museum in spring 2021.
La Belle Helene
300 S. Tryon St.
Though La Belle Helene planned to close amid the pandemic, The 5th Street Group gave the uptown space a second life. Led by Top Chef alumnus Jamie Lynch, the restaurant will undergo some minor cosmetic updates and menu perfection prior to opening in spring 2021. Look forward to lunches with Lynch’s twist on classic French cuisine Lynch’s twist and meals prepared with fresh, local ingredients.
WHAT’S TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Caribou Coffee
100 N. Tryon St., Suite 270
The Founder’s Hall Caribou Coffee location is temporarily closed, but other Charlotte-area locations remain open.
Charlotte Coffee Station
301 S. College St., #275
Located in the Overstreet Mall near the Childress Klein YMCA, this grab-and-go coffee spot is closed until further notice.
Crisp
320 S. Tryon St.
This go-to salad spot in the Latta Arcade is closed for the time being, with a hope to reopen in May or June. The Dilworth location (1412 East Blvd.) is still open.
Green Brothers Juice Co.
101 S. Tryon St.
The uptown location for Green Brothers Juice Co. is still closed due to COVID-19. The Dilworth and Foxcroft locations are open.
Just Fresh
301 S. Tryon St., 101 S. Tryon St.
Both Just Fresh uptown locations, in Two Wells Fargo Atrium and the Overstreet Mall, are temporarily closed. The Rivergate location (14136 Rivergate Pkwy.) is open.
Salsarita’s
101 S. Tryon St., #5
The Salsarita’s location in the Overstreet Mall is temporarily closed.
Smoothie King
210 E. Trade St.
The uptown SmoothieKing location is temporarily closed with no announcement on planned reopening.
Showmars
201 S. College St., 214 N. Tryon St.
The Charlotte Plaza and Hearst Tower locations are closed, but other locations across Charlotte are open.
WHAT’S PERMANENTLY CLOSED
Amelie’s French Bakery and Cafe: The uptown location is permanently closed, but other Charlotte-area locations remain open.
B.GOOD: All Charlotte B.GOOD locations are closed.
Chop & Chisel: The Overstreet Mall location in uptown is closed, but you can visit the Camp North End location.
Firehouse Subs
Fitzgerald’s
Fujo Bistro
Jason’s Deli
JJ’s Red Hots: The Dilworth location (1514 East Blvd.) is still open.
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Queen City Q
Vida Cantina
