Triple opening: This local brewery has three new locations, including one in Charlotte

D9 Brewing Uptown Charlotte is opening at 650 E. Stonewall St.

D9 Brewing Uptown Charlotte is now open in the Savoy apartment community on Stonewall Street to put a twist in your after-work routine — you can settle into its 5,000-square-foot beer garden to relax with a craft beer or pep up your evening with Javesca Coffee.

“From the design and decor to the beer selections on tap, fans of D9 will see something different from our Cornelius location but can still expect the same outside the box thinking with our beer flavors and offerings,” said Carli Smith, D9’s Charlotte-area head brewer.

D9 Brewing Uptown has a five-barrel “outdoor brewery” in the beer garden. Courtesy of D9







Javesca’s staff will be onsite at night to create craft beverages including lattes and cappuccinos, as well as serve cold brew in cans, nitro cold brew on draft and drip coffee.

“We share a common passion of being present locally, remembering where we came from, and a passion for experimenting in all things brewing (from the coffee side) just as D9 does from the brewery side,” said Steven Bollinger, co-founder and director at Javesca Coffee.

Beer or coffee? You can get both at D9 Brewing Uptown. Courtesy of D9







The brewery also features an indoor lounge, as well as an outdoor concert pavilion. Ciders and wines from partner brands will also be available.

But wait, there’s more.

D9 is also opening its third location this weekend in Hendersonville (2 hours from Charlotte) — a Main Street microbrewery, taproom and coffee shop — and the CBV Brewery + Taproom in Newton (an hour from Charlotte), where guests can sip on D9 beer and craft beverages from Community Brewing Ventures in an old firehouse.

650 E. Stonewall St.

Instagram: @d9brewinguptownclt

