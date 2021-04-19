It’s smoothie season. Cool down with one of these 10 blended drinks in Charlotte.

Clean Juice has five different regular smoothie options.

There isn’t anything like a fresh, cool smoothie on a warm day in Charlotte. On those days when you aren’t up for making your own concoction at home, you can choose one of the many delicious smoothies the Queen City has to offer.

With temperatures warming up, it’s the perfect time to put together a list of places where you are sure to find a blend that suits your taste buds. If you’re eating clean, we’ve got you covered. If you want to indulge, there are options for that, as well.

Multiple locations

Smoothie to order: The Spring One has pineapple, almond milk, strawberries, vanilla and dragon fruit.

Price: $7.25

Clean Juice has smoothies, acai bowls and protein drinks. Robert Kisiah

2230 Park Road, #103

7802-A Fairview Road

2725-B South Blvd.

Coming soon to Birkdale Village

Smoothie to order: The Green Goddess has banana, mango, spinach and coconut water.

Price: $5.75

Green Brothers Juice Co. offers smoothies, wellness shots, juices and more. Courtesy of Green Brothers Juice Co.

1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite A4

Smoothie to order: The Green Machine includes kale, avocado, pineapple, coconut milk, mango and honey.

Price: $7.99

Frutta Bowls smoothies don’t have any added sugar. Courtesy of Frutta Bowls

249 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Suite 210

Smoothie to order: The Get Low has mango, strawberries, pineapples and tropical Red Bull.

Price: $6.50; $7.50

1204 Central Ave., #100

Smoothie to order: The PB&J comes with banana, peanut butter, strawberries, avocado and apple juice.

Price: $7.95

3100 N. Davidson St., #101

Smoothie to order: The Green Machine has organic apple juice, lemon, coconut milk, kale, spinach, banana and pineapple.

Price: $7.99

16631 Lancaster Hwy., #107

Smoothie to order: The Islander has apple juice, banana, mango, pineapple and coconut water.

Price: $8.50; $11

Multiple locations

Smoothie to order: The Berry Banana Burst has strawberry, banana, blueberry, housemade cashew milk and agave nectar.

Price: $6.75; $8.80; $10.85

1115 N. Brevard St., Unit 9

Smoothie to order: The Sunset has housemade coconut milk, banana, pineapple, lime and mango.

Price: $8.95

224 E. 7th St.

1801 Yorkmont Road

Smoothie to order: The Cacao Almond Bliss Almond Milk has banana, raw cacao powder, bates, almond butter and cinnamon.

Price: $8

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.