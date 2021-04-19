Food and Drink
It’s smoothie season. Cool down with one of these 10 blended drinks in Charlotte.
There isn’t anything like a fresh, cool smoothie on a warm day in Charlotte. On those days when you aren’t up for making your own concoction at home, you can choose one of the many delicious smoothies the Queen City has to offer.
With temperatures warming up, it’s the perfect time to put together a list of places where you are sure to find a blend that suits your taste buds. If you’re eating clean, we’ve got you covered. If you want to indulge, there are options for that, as well.
(1) Clean Juice
Multiple locations
Smoothie to order: The Spring One has pineapple, almond milk, strawberries, vanilla and dragon fruit.
Price: $7.25
(2) Green Brothers Juice Co.
2230 Park Road, #103
7802-A Fairview Road
2725-B South Blvd.
Coming soon to Birkdale Village
Smoothie to order: The Green Goddess has banana, mango, spinach and coconut water.
Price: $5.75
(3) Frutta Bowls
1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite A4
Smoothie to order: The Green Machine includes kale, avocado, pineapple, coconut milk, mango and honey.
Price: $7.99
(4) Hip Hop Smoothies
249 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Suite 210
Smoothie to order: The Get Low has mango, strawberries, pineapples and tropical Red Bull.
Price: $6.50; $7.50
(5) Juice Bar
1204 Central Ave., #100
Smoothie to order: The PB&J comes with banana, peanut butter, strawberries, avocado and apple juice.
Price: $7.95
(6) Juice Box Charlotte
3100 N. Davidson St., #101
Smoothie to order: The Green Machine has organic apple juice, lemon, coconut milk, kale, spinach, banana and pineapple.
Price: $7.99
(7) The Lights Juicery & Cafe
16631 Lancaster Hwy., #107
Smoothie to order: The Islander has apple juice, banana, mango, pineapple and coconut water.
Price: $8.50; $11
(8) Nékter Juice Bar
Multiple locations
Smoothie to order: The Berry Banana Burst has strawberry, banana, blueberry, housemade cashew milk and agave nectar.
Price: $6.75; $8.80; $10.85
(9) Village Juice CLT
1115 N. Brevard St., Unit 9
Smoothie to order: The Sunset has housemade coconut milk, banana, pineapple, lime and mango.
Price: $8.95
(10) Viva Raw
224 E. 7th St.
1801 Yorkmont Road
Smoothie to order: The Cacao Almond Bliss Almond Milk has banana, raw cacao powder, bates, almond butter and cinnamon.
Price: $8
