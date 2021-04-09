In 2020, fewer than 3,000 local couples tied the knot. How did COVID impact vendors?

Tim Hines has been a wedding photographer for 15 years.

It’s that time of the year — wedding season. As COVID-19 restrictions start to lift and the weather starts to get warmer, brides across Charlotte may be able to rest easy and continue planning their dream weddings.

While it may not be a surprise to learn that there was a decline in the number of weddings during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it’s worth pointing out that the number of marriages certificates filed in Mecklenburg County at the Register of Deeds last year was less than half — closer to a third, actually – of the number filed in recent years.

It’s required for engaged couples to file an application for a marriage certificate before the wedding day — even for virtual weddings. After the wedding officiant signs the document, the paperwork is submitted to the Register of Deeds.

In 2019, 6,751 couples filed a marriage certificate — and the five years prior to that saw, on average, 7,000 certificates filed each year. In 2020, only 2,643 couples filed, according to the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds office.

After a year of playing the waiting game, settling for smaller, COVID-friendly alternatives or even canceling one of the best days of their lives, some brides are getting the feeling that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. CharlotteFive connected with a 2020 bride and local wedding vendors about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on their businesses.

The show must go on

Hannah Neville is known as the brains — and hands — behind the delicious treats from Honeybear Bakeshop. Neville started the cookie business after being furloughed as a result of the pandemic.

During 2020, Neville launched Honeybear Bakeshop right along with a new beginning after marrying her husband. While some brides decided to postpone or cancel their 2020 weddings, Neville was adamant about keeping her date, Nov. 7, 2020.

“I refused to change it,” Neville said. “When everything hit, I think none of us didn’t expect for it to last as long as it would. For Ethan and I, we were definitely playing the risk game, like we’re not going to change it, we’re just going to go through with it.”

The couple reduced the guest list, making it a more intimate ceremony and celebration. They were thankful for it, she said. Unlike some brides, Neville doesn’t have a plan for a larger celebration this year.

“I’m so glad we went through it the way it was because I wouldn’t want to do it again,” she said. “There’s so much stress, and it’s such a big day and there’s so much on the line. I was a really relaxed bride. I wouldn’t want to redo it as much as it’s the best day ever.”

Hannah and Ethan Neville were married at The 1932 Barn. Party of Two Photography

Getting ahead of the curve

While it may have been difficult to predict the lasting impact of COVID-19 on the Charlotte community, some local business owners planned ahead of its initial impact, which proved highly beneficial.

“We were probably one of those businesses that saw it coming,” owner of Ladies of Lineage Bridal Boutique, Natasha Duff-Cole, said. “When we got shut down, we were already dealing with COVID-19 since November of the previous year, when it hit China. In bridal, even if a gown isn’t made in China, lots of things are sourced from there.”

Virtual appointments were offered to brides and adjustable mannequins were added and there was a decrease in the number of simlutaneous appointments. Once cleared to reopen, a surge of brides ran through the doors, wanting to go bigger with their celebrations, she said.

“Our brides haven’t stopped buying their wedding dresses just because their weddings have been postponed or they may have to do a later wedding date,” Duff-Cole said. “They are still anxious and excited to purchase their gowns. Some of them are doing two dresses because they are doing a smaller ceremony on one date, then doing a bigger reception on another.”

Looking forward to next year

Following last year, the local home-based bakery Sweet It Is! is focusing on its future.

“Our custom cake business went way down,” owner Lori Chivers said. “We previously only offered tiered custom cakes and wedding cakes. We had to offer cupcakes and cake pops just to try to get some revenue flowing. Weddings, either they moved to this year or they cancelled all together. We had a lot of outright cancellations.”

Sweet It Is! creates made-to-order pre-ordered items only. Weddings by Bluesky

Sweet it Is! booked 150 weddings last year and ended up baking cakes for about 50. Business is picking up for this year, but it won’t be enough to make up the loss.

“I’m looking forward to maintaining what we have right now,” she said. “We’re going to have to restart in 2022. The revenue we didn’t realize in 2020, we aren’t going to fully realize this year, either.”

“The ones that moved to this year, the impact is that they are filling up my calendar now. So, I have to turn away a lot of business this year because my 2020 reschedules are eating up my calendar,” Lori Chivers said. John Chivers

Safety First

Tim Hines Photography had six weddings on the schedule last year, and all six canceled or rescheduled, owner Tim Hines said.

“Last year, it was dramatically different,” he said. “I don’t think I did any weddings because of COVID. So, a lot of weddings ended up being canceled or postponed. I shot my first wedding since COVID this past weekend.”

Hines — who is an infrastructure engineer by day — isn’t completely comfortable shooting weddings at this time, either.

“I’m OK with not having weddings to shoot right now during this time, but for some it’s their sole source of income, so it affects them much harder,” he said.

‘I had a lot of reschedules’

April’s Floral Expressions averages 80-125 weddings in a normal year, providing both silk and fresh flowers to local brides. In 2020, owner April Barnette provided flowers for 40 weddings and had about 40 cancellations.

“I started back doing weddings in July of last year,” Barnette said. “I had a lot of reschedules. I’m still having brides reschedule, and I’m still having cancellations. Not as many as I had last year as of yet. I’m keeping my fingers crossed. I’m almost completely booked for this year, and now I’m booking for next year.”

April’s Floral Expressions struggled to obtain silk flowers for brides during 2020. Designs by JK

One of Barnette’s brides recently canceled due to contracting the COVID-19 virus last year, as she is still feeling the long-term effect of the virus.

“It’s a double-edged sword when it comes to COVID,” Barnette said. “You want to get back to normal, but we don’t know when normal will reappear and just keep going. But that’s the issue I’m having right now, trying to get brides to continue to have their weddings and stay healthy.”

April Barnette has owned and operated April’s Floral Expressions for almost 20 years. Gavin Boulware Photography

Here’s to hoping for better days

When harpist Beste Toparlak isn’t performing with the Charlotte Symphony, she enjoys playing at weddings. In 2020, she saw a severe decline in wedding performances. Nearly 40% of the weddings she booked were postponed to 2021.

But Toparlak is still hopeful about the future and is confident that better days are ahead for the Queen City.

“With the opening of states, there is definitely an increase in social events,” she said. “However, the pandemic is not over. I request a certain distance and play with a mask. I am already booked for almost every weekend. My schedule is filling up quickly for this year and next.”

Harpist Beste Toparlak is optimistic about this year and believes better times are ahead. Samuel Madden

