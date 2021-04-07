Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | April 9-15

Take a spring hike at the McDowell Nature Preserve or other nearby spots within 90 minutes of Charlotte.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. During the North Carolina order beginning March 26 at 5 p.m., mass gatherings are limited to 50 people inside and 100 people outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits.

Friday

Join the two-week virtual Sensoria festival, presented by Central Piedmont Community College. Students and staff will showcase all the college has to offer through panels, art shows, theater productions, projects and more. Highlights include distinguished lecturer Eugene Scott, a political writer for The Washington Post, and presentations by Patrick Diamond, an art collector and the author of “The Incredible Joy of Collecting African American Art — My Journey from Frogtown, SC, to the National Gallery.” April 9-23. https://bit.ly/3m3H2rX

Name this giant bunny mural. Created by Charlotte-area artist Amy Hart, this 12-foot-tall 3D art is at the Innovation Barn, and the public is asked to help give the bunny a name. Submit your entry through April 12. Free. 932 Seigle Ave. https://bit.ly/39EEtHR

This 12-foot-tall bunny mural needs a name. Courtesy of Envision Charlotte

Saturday

Take a spring hike. While Crowders and Kings Mountains are often popular picks, there are plenty of other spots to get outside within 90 minutes of Charlotte. Venture on a moderate hike through a forest at the Forty Acre Rock Trail in South Carolina, choose from 12 trails at the McDowell Nature Preserve or overlook Lake Tillery at Morrow Mountain State Park. Free. https://bit.ly/31GDwdN

Catch a Morrow Mountain sunrise in Albemarle. Courtesy of North Carolina State Parks

Tune in to readings of original poetry written by BIPOC authors during the Playwright’s Festival, presented by the African American Playwrights Group. The event will take place in person at Matthews Playhouse of Performing Arts and can also be streamed. Masks and temperature checks are required to go in person. 2 p.m. in person; 8 p.m. stream. Free. 100 W. McDowell St. https://bit.ly/31TLQHb

Sunday

Elevate your brunch with live music during the Concert in the Courtyard at Optimist Hall, where Jeff Brown will perform in the main courtyard. Grab a cold brew from Undercurrent Coffee, dig into a dragon fruit bowl at Village Juice Co., or order a few pastries from Suarez Bakery to enjoy during the show. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3umNv3Z

Shop Front Porch Sundays, one of the city’s largest monthly pop-up markets. Expect food trucks, live music, photo opportunities and 25 local vendors on the grounds of Sycamore Brewing. Masks required. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 2161 Hawkins St. https://bit.ly/3cRglnp

Visit the home kitchen of local chefs for an interactive livestream cooking event with Bruce Moffett via ChefStreams. ChefStreams is a subscription-based cooking club that offers exclusive experiences to learn from local leading chefs. In addition to Moffett, Chris Coleman and Greg Collier will both offer livestreams later this month, where attendees can learn culinary tips and ask questions. April 11. 6 p.m. $45 (or $20 for members). https://bit.ly/2PW7bwS

Monday

Start your Monday right with a coffee and a bite from Poppy’s Bagels and More — now available at Smelly Cat Coffee House & Roastery. You can build your own breakfast sandwich or order a bagel with homemade cream cheese. https://bit.ly/3uiyOPt

Get a special-edition OREO Cookie Krispy Kreme doughnut. Two new glazed creations include the OREO Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the OREO Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut. https://bit.ly/2PDFauc

Tuesday

Make music in First Ward Park via “Balancing Act,” a public interactive art display. Created by Daily tous les jours, the installation is meant to get people outside to relax, explore and make music with others. The sculpture has been designed to accommodate all ages and can be used to make music by sitting, standing or moving around. Free. 301 E. 7th St. https://bit.ly/3wqQNp1

Order a cupcake, you deserve it. From the S’mores cupcake from Sweet Boutique Bakery to the Peanut Butter Cup cupcake from Cupcake Delirium, there’s plenty of options around the Queen City. And if it’s been a day, consider the “Grown, Sexy and Infused” alcohol-infused cupcakes from BW Sweets Bakery. https://bit.ly/2R5Fjab

Find rich, sweet and alcohol-infused cupcakes across Charlotte. Debbie Cooper

Wednesday

The University City Wine Fest will return this spring with five boutique-style wine tastings and activities around the lake and boardwalk. This year’s main event will extend over two days to accommodate social distancing. Multiple locations, April 14-18. $35+ https://bit.ly/3lFYlyU

Thursday

Grab a bite from Just Salad, a new sustainable food spot in Apex SouthPark. Healthy options include made-to-order wraps, smoothies, salads and more. Pricing on some items will be $5 from April 8-11 to celebrate its grand opening. Try the Thai Chicken Crunch Salad with romaine, roasted chicken, red cabbage, celery, carrots and wontons or the plant-based Beyond Tex Mex Salad with a blend of supergreens, black beans, pickled red onions and Beyond Beef meatballs. 4425 Sharon Road. https://bit.ly/3sJmojk

Just Salad recently opened in Apex SouthPark and offers made-to-order salads, smoothies and wraps. Courtesy of Just Salad

Help the Charlotte Hornets relieve hunger during the 2021 Dunk Hunger food drive, which will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Throughout April, Food Lion will donate $100 (the monetary equivalent of 1,000 meals) for every dunk recorded by the Hornets. Fans can participate by visiting local Food Lion stores and purchasing non-perishable food items. Donations stations are set up at 100 local Food Lion locations. April 14-27. https://bit.ly/3fBLAoj

Mark your calendar

View thought-provoking works created during the pandemic at The Mint Museum’s Silent Streets. The core of the show at the museum’s uptown location features three N.C. artists: Amy Bagwell of Charlotte, Stacey Lynn Waddell of Durham, and Antoine Williams of Greensboro. In addition, Charlotte-based artist Raymond Grubb and filmmakers Ben Gellar and Matthew Steele will have featured works in the exhibition. Expect comic strips, videos, photography, collages and abstract paintings that shine a light on life during the pandemic. Opens April 17. $15+. 500 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/31KS8Jc

The Mint Museum’s Silent Streets will showcase works created during the pandemic from N.C. artists such as Stacy Lynn Waddell. Courtesy of Briana Brough/Durham Magazine via The Mint Museum

Attend the virtual 100 Gardens Homegrown Tomato Festival with events and speakers from across the country. This two-part event, taking place in April and July, will feature cooking and cocktail demonstrations, virtual greenhouse tours, surprise guests and live Q&A. AppHarvest, Brie Arthur, Erin Hostetler and Craig LeHoullier will all be speaking. April 17 and July 17. $18+ https://bit.ly/31FXC7Q

Join the National Handmade Day celebration at olpr, a Charlotte-based leather manufacturer. The event, which was initially supposed to take place on April 3, will feature live-product demonstrations, as well as cutting and sewing table demonstrations inside The RailYard. There will also be a stamping press onsite so shoppers can customize their aprons, wallets, journal covers and more. April 17. 1-5 p.m. Free. 1425 Winnifred St. https://bit.ly/3rvWfDn

Attend the 2021 Queen’s Cup Steeplechase virtually this year. Broadcasts will begin via livestream on April 24 at 12:25 p.m., and races will run every 30 minutes. There’s even a contest for at-home tailgate homemade hats. Free. https://bit.ly/3lDZLdm

Grab fresh produce and support local farms at the North End Farmers Market at Camp North End. Expect fresh bread from Duke’s Bread, produce from Edgerton Farm and Garden Window Farm, eco-friendly products from Ekologicall and fresh-caught seafood from Lucky Fish. April 28, 4-8 p.m. Free. Keswick Avenue between the Mount and Keswick districts. https://bit.ly/3rQ1D4a

The Camp North End Farmers Market will feature local produce, eco-friendly products, seafood and more. Courtesy of Farmers Market Management Services.

Go on a scavenger hunt with a Mother’s Day theme via CLT Scavenger Hunt. Leading up to Mother’s Day, almost 30 local brands and businesses will give away over $2,500-worth of prizes. Look for finds from companies like Lilly Greenthumbs, Charlotte Candle Company and Cilantro Noodle by following along on Instagram at @cltscavengerhunt. May 7-8. Free. https://bit.ly/3cOHOpU

Listen to the Charlotte Symphony On Tap at Cabarrus Brewing Company, where music by a diverse range of composers will be played by ensembles of musicians in the beer garden. Tickets are limited. May 18. 7 p.m. $20. 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. https://bit.ly/2O3Wtnv

Become one with Vincent Van Gogh’s works, such as Sunflowers and The Starry Night during the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The Lighthouse Immersive exhibit, designed by artistic director Massimiliano Siccardi, lets you step into the world for Van Gogh’s flowers, still life and landscapes in over 500,000 cubic feet of space. Tickets are available at vangoghclt.com or by phone at 704-372-1000. June 18 through Sept. 12. 300 Camp Road. $39.99+ https://bit.ly/39t9BKb

Enjoy the charm of Italy in Charlotte through Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibit, which will feature original-sized reproductions of High Renaissances frescoes at the Vatican in Rome. The tour debuted at the Texas State Fair after international stops and will also showcase a 40-foot by 40-foot canvas of The Last Judgment. Masks are required, and there will be timed ticketing to limit capacity. $18+ https://bit.ly/3fJJfI5

Soon, you can visit Italy from Charlotte through a new exhibition tour. Courtesy of SEE Global Entertainment

