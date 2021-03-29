It’s spring salad season, just in time for a new salad restaurant to open in SouthPark

Just Salad uses reusable bowls to serve its salad creations.

Sometimes you just want a salad, and a restaurant focused on healthy, sustainable food is opening a new Charlotte location at Apex SouthPark right in time to compete with lighter spring dishes hitting menus.

Just Salad will have made-to-order salads, wraps, smoothies and more. It’s also got a menu searchable by “health tribes,” with categories including climatarian, keto, vegan, gluten-free and paleo.

Plant-based options include the Beyond Tex Mex Salad, with a supergreens blend, black beans, corn, pickled red onions and Beyond Beef meatballs for $12.49. Warm bowls are another way to go, with choices like the Harvest Bowl featuring organic sesame tofu with brown rice, arugula, grape tomatoes, roasted balsamic mushrooms and goat cheese, plus maple cider vinaigrette for $9.89.

You can choose to have the dressing mixed in or not, and whether you’d like to turn your salad selections into a wrap. Soups and avocado toasts are available, as well.

Raleigh-based Cattell Street Brands, which brought Just Salad to Charlotte’s Atrium Health’s CMC campus, is behind the new location at Apex SouthPark.

“Making healthy, sustainable food available to all is more important now than ever,” Nick Kenner, founder & CEO of Just Saladl, said in a news release. “This has always been and will continue to be our mission.”

Just Salad offers more than 15 chef-designed salads, including the Thai Chicken Crunch Salad with romaine and red cabbage, roasted chicken, carrots, celery and wontons. Courtesy of Just Salad

And here’s a deal alert — in celebration of its official grand opening, Just Salad will offer $5 salads, wraps, avocado toast and more when you buy in the store Thursday, April 8, through Sunday, April 11.

Online ordering is also available. COVID-19 precautions include a store layout configured for efficient traffic flow and minimization of communal touch points, hand sanitizer and contactless payment and food delivery. Indoor dining will be open at reduced capacity, and an outdoor patio is available for seating.

Avocado toast options at Just Salad include the Avo Blast Toast with corn, pickled red onions, cilantro and smoky poblano ranch and the Crunchy Avocado Toast with feta, roasted pumpkin seeds and crunchy onions. Courtesy of Just Salad

4425 Sharon Road, Suite 195

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Instagram: @justsaladnc

