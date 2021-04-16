Latest changes at Birkdale Village include 2 new stores, with one based in Charlotte

Two new stores, one Charlotte-based, are joining Birkdale Village in Huntersville.

Green Brothers Juice & Smoothie Co., based in Charlotte, and Sephora, a global beauty products retailer, will open this fall, property owner North American Properties said in a news release Friday. The mixed-used center is at Birkdale Commons Parkway and Sam Furr Road.

The announcement comes just months after North American Properties, the new management and development company for Birkdale Village, announced a joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate for 52-acre property that includes re-imagining it as an outdoor entertainment destination.

North American Properties likes to have a mix of national brands and local concepts in its sites, said Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing at North American Properties.

Birkdale Village has more than 60 other stores and restaurants including major retailers Regal Cinemas, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble and Total Wine & More. Last month, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop opened its 17th location and first in North Carolina in Birkdale Village.

More on the new stores

Green Brothers Juice & Smoothie Co., which serves smoothies, cold pressed juices and acai bowls, opened its first Charlotte location seven years ago.

Josh Norris, co-founder of Green Brothers, said he was glad to be expanding into Birkdale Village.

Norris started the business with brothers Jacob and Jason Norris, opening the first location in 2014, CharlotteFive previously reported. It’s flagship, standalone store on Park Road in Dilworth opened three years later. Other locations are in South End and Southpark, and products are sold in other Charlotte venues, according to the company’s website.

As for Sephora, the beauty store features over 400 brands. It has over 2,700 stores in 35 countries.

More about Birkdale Village

Along with 250,000 square feet of retail, Birkdale Village has 320 apartments and 50,000 square feet of office space.

Birkdale Village was built in the early 2000s by Crosland and Pappas Properties in Charlotte. And it hosts over 100 outdoor events each year, according to the property owner.

North American Properties has added concierge and valet service.

The privately held, multi-regional real estate company is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and manages more than $7 billion in properties across U.S.