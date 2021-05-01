Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Work Life

These are the Charlotte restaurants paying $15/hour or more.

Chef Jamie Lynch at 5Church Charleston.
Chef Jamie Lynch at 5Church Charleston. Justin Driscoll Photography + Design/Courtesy of 5Church CharlotteFive

Editor’s note: If your restaurant is participating in this initiative of paying staff at least $15 an hour, email us details at charlottefive@charlottefive.com.

A story on the grassroots efforts of several local chefs to help increase restaurant pay spurred an outpouring of interest in the restaurants around Charlotte that are offering its staff wages of at least $15 per hour. Sam Hart, Sam Diminich, Rob Clement and Chris Coleman came together on the Chefs of Charlotte Facebook page to start demanding a liveable wage for all restaurant workers and that rally cry is being heard.

Across town, the 5th Street Group has been working on another incentive program for employees that they are hoping will become the industry standard. Jamie Lynch, Patrick Whalen and Alejandro Torio, wanted to change how they approach business across their restaurants, including 5Church Charlotte, Le Belle Helene and Sophia’s Lounge in Charlotte. So they hit the spreadsheets, got creative and developed the Tip the Kitchen initiative.

Read Next

Whalen breaks down all of the details on his Twitter feed, but the goal is to raise the wages of the back of the house staff without sacrificing the front of the house staff’s income, without increasing prices for customers and without significantly impacting management’s bottom line.

Sounds impossible, but the group is several weeks into implementing their plan and it is working. In fact, in the first 14 days, between 5Church Charlotte, 5Church Charleston and Tempest in Charleston the total kitchen gratuity was $25,007.10.

Read Next

Here are some of the details:

“Quite honestly we underpaid our staff when we first opened — we didn’t have the business or cash flow but we have learned and grown as a group. Luckily for us, we are blessed to have a beautiful mind like Patrick who could figure out how we can change our approach to business and not pass it along to guests,” Lynch said. “Our goal is to impact the industry as a whole. You don’t have to be a big restaurant group for this to work. We are working on the data to support mom and pop shops and small chef-driven joints doing this.”

The 5th Street Group is increasing its operating expenses by 3% to implement this initiative and believes that staff retention, productivity, morale and less waste will offset at least 2% of that investment.

In addition to Tip the Kitchen, The 5th Street Group has also committed to paying wages of at least $15/hr. We compiled a list of other Charlotte restaurants committing to this wage:

5Church Charlotte

127 N Tryon St. #8

Counter CLT

2200 Thrift Road

The Dunavant

2322 Dunavant St. Suite #200

The Goodyear House

3032 N Davidson St.

Le Belle Helene

300 S Tryon St

(opening to the public in May)

Meshugganah

Location varies

Sophia’s Lounge

127 N Tryon St Suite D

Your Farms Your Table

Delivery

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Laurie Larsh
Laurie Larsh
Laurie Larsh is a freelance writer and travel junkie with an affinity for sunglasses, coffee and all things Tarheels. Relentless curiosity about people and places keep her wondering and wandering near and far and writing stories about it. Follow her travel adventures on Instagram @goexplauring or her website www.goexplauring.com.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service