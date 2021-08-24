Uptown Charlotte is getting a new floral-themed rooftop bar. Here’s a look around.

2020 didn’t go as anybody planned, and that was no exception for the team behind the new Novelty House Rooftop and Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club.

Good news: After 15 months of pandemic and construction-related delays, both are finally opening in uptown’s Binanco Tower on 5th Street on Thursday, Aug. 26. Novelty House will be on the fifth floor.

The ownership group is led by Ian Jones, who served as general manager of Bubble and Suite at the Epicentre for a decade.

Ian Jones, owner of Novelty House and Havana Smoke. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive







Jones gave CharlotteFive a tour on Monday — here’s what you can expect when you visit Novelty House for the first time:

Novelty House Rooftop

The Novelty House Rooftop on the fifth floor is decked out in a floral theme. Here, you’ll find:

A full bar, including the specialty cocktail Higher Love, a watermelon Red Bull-infused Mojito.

A “wish you were here” Instagram wall.

DJs on site four nights a week by Radical Grove.

Hours: Monday-Friday 3 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday 12-8 p.m.

The Novelty House Rooftop bar features a “Wish You Were Here” floral Instagram wall. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Novelty House will use nearby restaurants and catering partners when planning its future weekend brunches and private events.

It’s a great venue for a happy hour or after-work cocktail spot, or a baby shower, bridal shower or any other event, Jones told CharlotteFive. “This is what we were really designed to do, and this is going to be our wheelhouse — leading us right into the nightlife.”

Novelty House Rooftop is designed for showers and other events — and nightlife. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Check out our gallery below for more images.

Location: 123 E. 5th St., Charlotte, NC 28202





Neighborhood: Uptown

Instagram: @noveltyhouse

The view of uptown Charlotte from Novelty House Rooftop. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive