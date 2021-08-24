Charlotte Observer Logo
Get a look at Charlotte’s new cigar bar featuring smoked old fashioneds, uptown views

By now, you may have seen the Instagrammable photos of Charlotte’s new Novelty House Rooftop bar, but wait, there’s more: One floor below Novelty House is a new cigar social club guaranteed to also become a Fifth Street hot spot.

Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club will open in uptown on Thursday, Aug. 26. Havana is on the fourth floor of the Binanco Tower. The ownership group for both bars is led by Ian Jones, former general manager of Bubble and Suite at the Epicentre.

Jones gave CharlotteFive a tour on Monday — here’s what you can expect when you visit Havana Smoke for the first time:

Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club

Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club is an upscale cigar social club on the fourth floor. Here, you’ll find:

Novelty_House_Havana_Smoke-09027.jpg
Havana Smoke’s Vedado is a custom take on an Old Fashioned. It goes into a smoker before being served. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Hours: Monday-Saturday 12 p.m.–2 a.m. and Sunday 12-10 p.m.

“We’re really trying to get back the working class, bankers and small business uptown to give them a great venue to smoke some cigars,” Jones said.

Novelty_House_Havana_Smoke-09054.jpg
Havana Smoke offers 48 varieties of cigars. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Check out our gallery below for more images.

Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club

Location: 123 E. 5th St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Instagram: @havanasmokeandreserve

Novelty_House_Havana_Smoke-2850.jpg
The patio at Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club on the 4th story of Bianco Tower. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive
