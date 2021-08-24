Get a look at Charlotte’s new cigar bar featuring smoked old fashioneds, uptown views

By now, you may have seen the Instagrammable photos of Charlotte’s new Novelty House Rooftop bar, but wait, there’s more: One floor below Novelty House is a new cigar social club guaranteed to also become a Fifth Street hot spot.

Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club will open in uptown on Thursday, Aug. 26. Havana is on the fourth floor of the Binanco Tower. The ownership group for both bars is led by Ian Jones, former general manager of Bubble and Suite at the Epicentre.

Jones gave CharlotteFive a tour on Monday — here’s what you can expect when you visit Havana Smoke for the first time:

Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club

Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club is an upscale cigar social club on the fourth floor. Here, you’ll find:

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A full bar, including the specialty cocktail Vedado, a custom take on an Old Fashioned that includes a smoked version.

Havana Smoke’s Vedado is a custom take on an Old Fashioned. It goes into a smoker before being served. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Cigar lockers for year-round members. Purchase your cigars, then store them in the lockers until you are ready to smoke them.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 12 p.m.–2 a.m. and Sunday 12-10 p.m.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We’re really trying to get back the working class, bankers and small business uptown to give them a great venue to smoke some cigars,” Jones said.

Havana Smoke offers 48 varieties of cigars. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Check out our gallery below for more images.

Location: 123 E. 5th St., Charlotte, NC 28202





Neighborhood: Uptown

Instagram: @havanasmokeandreserve

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

The patio at Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club on the 4th story of Bianco Tower. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive