Get a look at Charlotte’s new cigar bar featuring smoked old fashioneds, uptown views
By now, you may have seen the Instagrammable photos of Charlotte’s new Novelty House Rooftop bar, but wait, there’s more: One floor below Novelty House is a new cigar social club guaranteed to also become a Fifth Street hot spot.
Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club will open in uptown on Thursday, Aug. 26. Havana is on the fourth floor of the Binanco Tower. The ownership group for both bars is led by Ian Jones, former general manager of Bubble and Suite at the Epicentre.
Jones gave CharlotteFive a tour on Monday — here’s what you can expect when you visit Havana Smoke for the first time:
Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club
Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club is an upscale cigar social club on the fourth floor. Here, you’ll find:
- A full bar, including the specialty cocktail Vedado, a custom take on an Old Fashioned that includes a smoked version.
- Cigar lockers for year-round members. Purchase your cigars, then store them in the lockers until you are ready to smoke them.
Hours: Monday-Saturday 12 p.m.–2 a.m. and Sunday 12-10 p.m.
“We’re really trying to get back the working class, bankers and small business uptown to give them a great venue to smoke some cigars,” Jones said.
Check out our gallery below for more images.
Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club
Location: 123 E. 5th St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
Instagram: @havanasmokeandreserve
