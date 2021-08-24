Charlotte Observer Logo
Your favorite fries food truck is back, Charlotte. Here’s where to find it.

Rachel Sutherland

When What The Fries opened its restaurant in South Charlotte in March, it was a dream come true for fans of the famous loaded tots who didn’t have to chase the food truck around to get their fix.

“The days of waiting for the popular food truck to come to your neck of the woods — and eating your Steak and Shrimp Hibachi Fries in your car — are almost over,” CharlotteFive’s Ebony Morman wrote at the time. As chefs Jamie Barnes and Gregory “Greg” Williams launched their new brick-and-mortar space, they put their popular food truck on hold for a bit.

Well, we’re here with some good fries news this morning: Now, you don’t have to choose between restaurant and food truck.

After a hiatus, the food truck is back, and even better — a new fryer and another flat-top grill were installed. The truck even got a new look: a refreshed branded wrap.

You can check it out for the first time since March on August 27 at Resident Culture Brewing Company, 2101 Central Ave, Charlotte.

The food truck will be serving a limited menu with the most popular dishes:

Menu items range in price from $3 to $18. You can place a pre-order for the food truck up to two hours before service and then during food truck hours, or you can walk up and order.

Prefer the brick and mortar? The What The Fries restaurant is located at 10707 Park Road, Suite F, Charlotte. It’s open Tuesday- Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
