SHOUT! festival postponed as COVID cases continue to surge in Charlotte

Concerns about the delta variant of COVID-19 have postponed Charlotte SHOUT!, which featured large, inflatable bunnies on The Green in uptown in 2019. abell@charlotteobserver.com

Next month’s Charlotte SHOUT! festival has been postponed to 2022, Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners announced on Monday.

The cancellation was announced as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Charlotte area. On Friday, officials said that 18 Mecklenburg County residents had died of coronavirus-related complications in the past week, a significant increase compared to recent weeks.

“We had great plans for Charlotte SHOUT! 2021 that are just going to have to wait a little longer,” Blumenthal Performing Arts CEO Tom Gabbard said in a statement. “Charlotte is ready for a big regional festival that melds together local and international artists, thought leaders and loads of free activities to bring our community together. Count on us to be back when circumstances are right to safely host a great arts festival and community celebration.”

The art, music and food celebration had been set to take place from Sept. 17-Oct. 3.

“While we are disappointed to delay the celebration, we are committed to our patrons’ health and safety and believe this is the appropriate action to take in light of the delta variant and based on guidance from our public health partners,” said Charlotte Center City Partners Chief Creative Officer Robert Krumbine. “We believe in the mission of Charlotte SHOUT! and are excited to create an opportunity to welcome artists and thought leaders from around the world and showcase incredible local talent from right here in our own community.”

If you’ve purchased tickets already, you’ll be contacted with details about refunds, postponements or cancellations in the next few days.