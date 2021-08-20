It’s just a little broken part, but make new doughnut plans this weekend in Charlotte

Reigning Doughnuts has seasonal doughnuts, including PB&J, shown above.

Sometimes the smallest things make the biggest impact. This can be a good thing, like when you pay it forward or give someone a compliment.

This can also be a bad thing — like when the little motor that drops the Reigning Doughnuts dough into the fryer goes kaput, and the supply chain shortage means NoDa’s little walk-up window will be dark this weekend.

“Usually when this happened in the past (where a single component breaks on the machine) we can get the part within the day,” Jeff Tonidandel told CharlotteFive on Friday morning. “Now with supply chain delays as they are, getting these parts is taking days or even weeks.”

Don’t worry, though: “In a lot of ways we’re lucky it’ll be here soon (Monday) - that way we can start fresh next week.”

That motor has given us all in Charlotte a great doughnut run, though. “Our machine is several years old now and it gets a lot of use so we’ve definitely considered purchasing a whole second machine,” Tonidandel said. One problem with the tiny piece of real estate, though: “We just only have 80 square feet in the space and not much other available storage.”

“We look forward to getting back up and running next week but we’ll miss our regulars this weekend,” he said.

Location: 3120 N Davidson St STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Instagram: @reigningdoughnuts

