Brunch On Sunday offers a Charlotte venue for you to ‘eat a waffle and get your twerk on’

Everyone is welcome at The Good Life at Enderly Park’s Brunch on Sunday events, but space is limited.

Bottomless mimosas, Bloody Mary bars, decadent French toast and eggs covered with all sorts of toppings are more the norm than the exception these days. Now, The Good Life at Enderly Park is upping Charlotte’s brunch game by offering brunch goers with an entire food-filled party dubbed Brunch on Sunday.

Business partners Robbie M. Guzman and Michael Ann Gosby opened their event space, Good Life at Enderly Park, on Freedom Drive in September 2019. As seasoned event planners offering a space with decor, linens, prop rentals, tables and more, they were excited and prepared for all of the events to come — and then COVID-19 hit. But this past February, they were able to begin hosting events again. They saw brunch as a great opportunity and hosted the first Brunch On Sundays on Feb. 14 with a Galentines theme.

“Brunch is a time to gather with friends, recap your week and socialize,” Guzman told CharlotteFive. “Many people aren’t into the nightlife scene but still want to be social, have drinks and get dressed up — we know how to throw a party.”

Take one look at the Good Life at Enderly Park’s Instagram feed, and you’ll see folks who know how to have fun.

Never know what you’re going to get

It was during the pandemic that Gosby met chef Dallas Green and knew they had to find a way to partner. The former DJ-turned-chef has gone from spinning tracks for rapper Eve to serving comfort food out of his Made From Scratch food truck. Green’s food truck and The Good Life at Enderly Park’s catering kitchen has been a great combination.

Co-founder Michael Ann Gosby describes Brunch on Sunday as being “like a big family reunion.: Courtesy of The Good Life at Enderly Park

Green’s three most popular dishes served at Brunch On Sunday are Chicken Wings & Waffles, Lobster Tail Mac & Cheese and Shrimp & Grits. The lobster tail is deep fried and piled on My Momma’s Mac & Cheese along with Scratch Sauce. The house-brined chicken wings are fried and served with homemade waffles and pure maple syrup.

As for drinks, the selection changes each month. Guzman and Gosby work with mixologists to offer craft cocktails to fit the season. You can also indulge in a dessert tower piled high with slices of cake, chocolate covered strawberries, cake pops and specialty cookies.

Chicken Wings & Waffles and Shrimp & Grits are among the most popular dishes at Brunch on Sunday. Courtesy of The Good Life at Enderly Park

Brunch On Sunday isn’t just about the food and drinks, though. “It starts conservative, but by 1:30 or 2:00, it’s every person for themself,” Gosby said. “It’s like a big family reunion — a place where you can eat a waffle and get your twerk on.”

With different DJs each Sunday, the dance floor is always lively. And the photo opportunities abound — you might find a 360-degree photo booth, a giant swing, a moss butterfly or balloon installations. “You never know what you’re going to get — we rotate (decorations) that you can embrace during each visit,” Gosby said.

The Good Life at Enderly Park rotates its props, so partygoers can have fresh Insta-worthy pics. Courtesy of The Good Life at Enderly Park

A special experience

Each Brunch On Sunday event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. While they try to accommodate walk-ups, Guzman and Gosby suggest buying a ticket ahead of time, as most events have hit the capacity limit of 150 people. Tickets start at $15 (which includes a specialty cocktail, but not food) and go on sale the Tuesday before each event. Food can be ordered on site, however pre-ordering is suggested as some dishes sell out.

Tickets to Sunday Brunch include a cocktail. Courtesy of The Good Life at Enderly Park

Advanced reservations help make it a special experience. “We anticipate you coming, know your name when you hit the door, and already know what you’re going to eat,” Gosby said. As a nice touch, complimentary valet parking is offered to all guests.

Groups love to come in theme, like the 10 women who dressed in the same color for a friend’s birthday. Or the group that dressed up like they were in “Bridgerton,” wearing big corsets and wigs, staying in character all day. Again — you never know what you’ll get, but it’s always a good time.

“We’ve had all types of guests,” Guzman told CharlotteFive, as she stressed that all are welcome.

Location: 2122-D Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Enderly Park

Cuisine: Comfort food, Southern, specialty cocktails

Hours: Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

To reserve tickets: order online

Instagram: @goodlife.socialhouse

