Charlotte Pride postpones events and updates vaccine requirements for new dates

August and September’s Charlotte Pride events have been postponed due to the area’s rising COVID-19 rates, organizers announced on Monday afternoon.

Vaccine and mask requirements have also been added for the indoor events rescheduled to October:

Events held indoors or in other confined spaces will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for both attendees and participants.

All indoor events will require masks to be worn at all times regardless of vaccination status.

“Charlotte Pride planned our four-month-long Pride Season precisely in case we needed to scale back or make changes due to the continuing pandemic. The time has now come to make these alterations,” Daniel Valdez (he/him/his), president of the Charlotte Pride board of directors, said in a statement.

“We are hopeful that this postponement will encourage all members of our community and our allies to take the initiative to get fully vaccinated and do their part to protect our community,” Valdez said. “Higher vaccination rates, lower positivity rates, and decreased community spread are essential for hosting our events at any point in 2021. We’re calling on every member of our community do their part — get vaccinated, wear masks, get tested.”

Charlotte Pride were originally scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 18. Here are the new details for the events:

Charlotte Pride Drag Pageant

Originally Saturday, Aug. 28

Postponed and rescheduled as portion of Oct. 16 concert and festival

AvidXchange Music Factory, 1000 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28206

Charlotte Pride Interfaith Celebration

Originally Sunday, Sept. 12

Postponed until Sunday, Oct. 17, 4 p.m.

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 1600 Norris Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206

Charlotte Pride Festival & Concert

Presented by PNC Bank and Truist

Originally Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18

Postponed until Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

AvidXchange Music Factory, 1000 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28206

Charlotte Pride Parade

Will proceed as originally scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 24

Tryon St, Charlotte, NC