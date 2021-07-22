Don’t overspend on date night — here are 11 cheap and fun Charlotte date ideas

Take a stroll around the fountain lake at Freedom Park or enjoy a self-packed picnic on the lawn. CharlotteFive

We’re all busy. Between work, side hustles, family matters, social obligations, chores and hobbies, it’s easy to forego a date night — especially when you factor in the cost.

An article in USA Today once stated the average cost of dinner, drinks and a movie in North Carolina is about $100. Putting a hefty price tag on a date night would deter even the closest of couples.

But date nights are critical to maintaining a healthy relationship. They offer a chance to speak freely, to enjoy each other’s company outside of normal routines and to experience something fun together.

Couples therapist Dianne Grande wrote that date night isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Taking time to spend a few hours together enhances your friendship and your emotional connectedness. And if you see your significant other as a friend, it’s easier to maintain open, honest communication.

As someone who regularly maintains weekly date nights, I can happily report that you don’t need to spend $100 — or anywhere even close to that — to have a memorable date with your significant other. Here are 12 ideas to get you started:

(1) Attend a free concert

Wish you could listen to music without the arena prices? Catch outdoor concerts beginning in the spring at locations like Blakeney, the Shoppes at University Place, The Green, Romare Bearden Park, the U.S. National Whitewater Center, Ballantyne Village, South End and more. Watch CharlotteFive’s weekly things to do stories for these.

Price: Free

Head to the U.S. National Whitewater Center for an outdoor concert for a memorable date night. Courtesy of the U.S. National Whitewater Center CharlotteFive

(2) Bond over shared pain at a free workout class

Working out is easier with a partner — motivate each other at a free outdoor workout. Find your center at Triple C Brewing during $7 beer yoga every Wednesday, tone up at a STAX bootcamp every Tuesday and Thursday, or enjoy the extra sunlight in the evenings with the Heist Brewery run club.

Price: Free+

(3) Check out a contemporary show

The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte, a local nonprofit theater company, presents several shows each year — and this year, organizers are taking things outside with a series of rock musicals. You can bring your own chairs and watch “Rock of Ages” or “Rocky Horror” from the grounds of The Barn at MoRA while munching on food truck offerings. Parking will be free, too.

Price: $22+ for summer seating tickets

(4) Follow restaurant specials for a foodie-focused date

Order half-off sushi rolls at O-Ku from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. Chow down on $3 dogs at JJ’s Red Hots on Tuesdays after 3 p.m. Or celebrate Taco Tuesday with $1.49 tacos auténticos at Sabor Latin Street Grill. You don’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy great food.

Price: $1.49+

Get a Sahlen’s hot dog at JJ’s Red Hots for $3 on Tuesdays. Jessica Bentley CharlotteFive file photo

(5) Get off of your phones and reconnect outdoors

Keep it simple — go outside. Spend time outdoors catching up. Leave your phone at home and head to the trails at Little Sugar Creek Greenway, stroll around the fountain at Freedom Park or walk along the urban Rail Trail. The Lake Loop at the U.S. National Whitewater Center also offers lush foliage and plenty to see, and parking is only $6.

Price: Free+

(6) Get cultured in the city

Local museums celebrate Charlotte’s culture through art, film and rotating exhibits. Discover the contributions of African-Americans to American culture at Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture, a museum that celebrates music, dance, theater, visual art, literature and more ($9 admission). Explore collections of American, contemporary and European art at the Mint Museum ($15 admission) or peruse collections of art from influential artists of the mid-20th century at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art ($9 admission).

To save even more, Mint Museum Randolph holds a party on the lawn the last Sunday of each month. You can bring a blanket —and your dog — to enjoy the weather with food trucks, live music and a cash bar from 1–5 p.m. Museum admission is also free during Party in the Park.

Price: Free+

Explore local museums where art and culture converge. Courtesy of Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture CharlotteFive file photo

(7) Give back to a cause you both care about

Charlotte is a haven for successful nonprofits that help better the community. Lend a few hours of your time to a cause that’s important to you and your significant other. Love animals? Help with tasks at the Humane Society of Charlotte. Crafty? Decorate and pack presents for children at Bright Blessings. Passionate about reading? Help sort books at Promising Pages. If you’re not sure where to start, you can filter search options on the SHARE Charlotte website to find the opportunity that’s right for you.

Price: Free

(8) Pick a novel for each other from a local bookstore

One of the best ways to learn something new about one another is to read each other’s favorite books. It makes you wonder — what aspects of this story kept them intrigued? What other books have I read that they might like?

Head over to the local bookstore and spend some time selecting a book or two to exchange. Shelves Bookstore, That’s Novel Books and Park Road Books offer a large selection of books by popular authors, as well as titles written by local authors. And, at Park Road Books, you can often visit with Yola, the resident pup. If you want to save even more money, head to your local library branch to check out a book for free — just one of the many benefits of having a library card.

Price: Varies

Visit Park Road Books to exchange books with your significant other and to say hello to the resident dog, Yola. Courtesy of Park Road Books CharlotteFive

(9) Share a dessert





Try a unique ice cream flavor at Two Scoops Creamery or Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Share a shake at Ninety’s Ice Creams. If you prefer to stay at home, have a pajama day and reference the back of the chocolate chip bag for a quick and easy homemade batch of cookies.

Price: $5+

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks in a waffle cone. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

(10) See a discount movie

Yes, it’s nice to relax at the movies on a Friday or Saturday night, but you may be stuck with a rowdy crowd. On Tuesday, you can see a show at Cinemark Movies 10 in Matthews for $6.25. If you really want to catch a weekend show, Ayrsley Cinemas offers $7 matinee tickets.

Price: $6.25+

(11) Work together to win it all at a trivia night

Trivia is still cool, and we found options in popular local destinations like Devil’s Logic Brewing, Divine Barrel Brewing, Middle James Brewing, Rhino Market & Deli, VBGB and more.

Price: Free

