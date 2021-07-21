Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 23-29

Listen to live music and enjoy local bites during Novant Health’s Welcome Back Fest.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. As of May 14, capacity limits have been lifted, and masks are not required either indoors or outdoors in most places. Exceptions include public transportation, schools, camps, child care centers and some health care settings.

Friday

Catch Jazz & Soul Live at Spirit Square. Internationally acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui will perform live in concert with special guest Paula Atherton, a billboard-charting saxophonist, flutist and vocalist. Tickets start at $45. 7:30 p.m. McGlohan Theater at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. https://bit.ly/3iFOD04

Plan a date night at Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. There’s still time left to try discounted dishes from 40+ participating restaurants across Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston and Catawba counties. New restaurants this year include The Wine Loft, Golden Owl Tavern and Red Salt by David Burke. Visit the event website to make reservations and view menus. July 16-25. https://bit.ly/367VYhn

Enjoy restaurant week offerings in spots such as Golden Owl Tavern in the University area. Courtesy of Golden Owl Tavern

Saturday

Attend Welcome Back Fest. Hosted by Novant Health, this street festival will honor healthcare heroes and mark progress made in the fight against COVID-19. Expect live music, food from local restaurants, music and entertainment. The entertainment lineup includes Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton, as well as Grammy-nominated producers and well-known local bands. The first 1,000 attendees with proof of vaccination will be eligible for a $10 food voucher for use on-site. Vaccinations will also be available at the events, both for walk-ins and pre-registration. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St. https://bit.ly/35jpAIl

Find your next beach read from Shelves Bookstore during a pop-up event at Enderly Coffee Co. Visitors can shop books, apparel and journals while also enjoying specialty coffee and espresso. Shelves Bookstore is a Black-owned online and mobile pop-up bookstore with a mission to support readers, writers and dreamers. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 2620 Tuckaseegee Road. https://bit.ly/3kvJyID

Explore books, journals and more from a Shelves Bookstore pop-up event at Enderly Coffee Co. Photo courtesy of Shelves, styled by Candace Jeffries of Koca Studios

Sunday

Enjoy the ultimate pool day with Swimply. The app, which is similar to an Airbnb for pools, allows for private pool rentals by the hour, and there are currently 8 listings in Charlotte priced between $50-$60 an hour. Search photos, amenities, prices and available timing, as well as reviews from previous guests. https://bit.ly/3kAjrk2

Cool off at a local pool using the Swimply app. Jeff Siner Charlotte Observer

Celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day at a local spot. Want to find the city’s best wine? Explore the list deemed worthy of Wine Spectator’s annual restaurant rewards. Or plan a date night at home with wine from Davidson Wine Co. and cheese from The Culture Shop. If you still want more options, CharlotteFive rounded up the best independent wine retailers around the Queen City. https://bit.ly/3zbEoWq

Stock up on wine and cheese to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day. Scott Hartis

Monday

Learn to create photo-worthy desserts. As part of the Sweet Spot Summer Break series, Sweet Spot Studio will host a pop-up buttercream piping event at The Suffolk Punch, where attendees can practice different piping methods and decorate half a dozen cupcakes. No prior experience is required for this beginner-level class, and a Suffolk Punch beer will be featured in both the cupcakes and the frosting. Registration includes a beer and a limited edition Sweet Spot Summer Break pint glass. 6:30 p.m. $65. 2911 Griffith St. https://bit.ly/2VSsYZb

Hone your buttercream piping technique during a Sweet Spot Summer Break pop-up at The Suffolk Punch. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio

Check out the new La Caseta location. The former Sabor Latin Street Grill location on Montford Drive is now the city’s second La Caseta. The popular food stall, which first opened at Camp North End last year, serves Latin Street food with flavors from El Salvador, Mexico, Venezuela and Argentina. 1730 Abbey Place, #4. https://bit.ly/3isO483

Visit the new rick-and-mortar La Caseta location on Montford Drive. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Tuesday

Upgrade your lunch meeting. As more commuters return to in-person work environments, lunch meetings are once again bridging work-forward conversation in unique settings outside of the office. CharlotteFive rounded up spots where you can trade the conference room for a local meal, such as Bang Bang Burger, Bordeaux’s, YAFO Kitchen and more. https://bit.ly/3inrFsZ

Skip the conference room meeting and chat over lunch at a local eatery. Remy Thurston

Reserve a getaway to Atlanta. If you carefully plan around traffic patterns, this major city is only about a four-hour drive from Charlotte. Here, you can sample cuisine from popular spots such as Mary Mac’s Tea Room, The Varsity and 8ARM, then visit popular attractions including the Georgia Aquarium, Ponce City Market and more. https://bit.ly/3xROgo6

Explore Atlanta during a weekend road trip. Well Carvalho

Wednesday

Plan a foodie road trip. Where’s your favorite spot to visit on the road? CharlotteFive talked to local food bloggers, photographers and Instagram influencers such as Kenty Chung and Amber Owens to explore the best culinary spots around the Carolinas, from Raleigh to Charleston and beyond. https://bit.ly/3iscE9m

Find the best foodie spots across the Carolinas, according to local food bloggers. Courtesy of Amber Owens

Order a pizza at the Merino Mill. Initially the Moor Turkish Towel Company Mill, the Merino Mill building housed factory operations until 1999. Entrepreneur Michal Bay purchased the space and preserved its history, all while adding places to eat, shop and hang out. Order a pizza with buffalo mozzarella imported from Italy. Try North Carolina’s best burger. Go decor shopping. There’s something for everyone at this Mooresville mill. 500 S. Main St., Mooresville. https://bit.ly/3Bqg7xV

Share a pizza with buffalo mozzarella imported from Italy at Merino Mill in Mooresville. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Thursday

Have a laugh during a comedy show at Billy Sunday. Headliner Jenn Snyder will be joined by comedians Brooke Hayhurst, Jermaine Callando and LaTavia Reddick. Reservations required. 6 p.m. $5. 1115 North Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3riwdF7

Hang out with your dog. Your four-legged friend may want to enjoy the sunshine, too, and a bunch of local Charlotte spots offer space for your dog to join you on a weekend or evening outing. CharlotteFive polled readers for their favorite dog-friendly places, so you can pick a spot to sip a beer or have a bite with your best friend by your side. https://bit.ly/3rnQKYH

Bring your dog to your next outing at pup-friendly spots around town. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Mark your calendar

Participate in 24 Hours of Booty. The annual ride, which raises money for the 24 Foundation, was virtual last year. This year, participants can either ride/walk in-person or virtually, and there will be COVID-19 measures in place. Register online. July 30-31. 7 p.m. The Booty Loop in Myers Park. $75 for in-person riders and walkers ages 12+; $45 virtual riders and walkers ages 12+; $50 children ages 8-11 in-person; $25 kids 11 and younger virtual. https://bit.ly/3bQ3qBo

View Catawba Nation pottery at the Charlotte Museum of History. Opening July 31, “The Language of Clay” Catawba Indian Pottery & Oral Traditions” exhibit features dozens of clay pottery pieces dating back from the 19th century to present day. In addition to highlighting oral histories and stories, the pieces feature motifs from various traditions and legends. This exhibit is included in regular museum admission. $10. 3500 Shamrock Drive. https://bit.ly/2UpKXpM

Learn about Catawba Nation pottery like this piece by Earl Robbins at the Charlotte Museum of History. Courtesy of the Charlotte Museum of History

Get a jump start on holiday plans during the Christmas in July sale from the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Through July 31, you can use the code “XMASINJULY” to buy one ticket and get one free on eligible experiences. Options include “Magic of Christmas with Tony DeSare,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert,” “Cirque de Noel” and more. https://bit.ly/3wSZwPJ

Virtually attend the Joedance Film Festival. Though the effects of COVID-19 will prevent the festival from returning to the Charlotte Ballet this year, there will still be a virtual event featuring short films created by filmmakers with connections to North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. The Joedance Film Festival honors the memory of Charlottean Joe Restaino, who passed away from osteosarcoma at the age of 20. Proceeds from ticket sales will support research and clinical trials for rare pediatric cancer at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. Aug. 5-7. $30+ https://bit.ly/3g3YrOw

Attend a drag show at Billy Sunday during Thursday at Billy’s. Headliner Onya Nerves will be joined by Lilli Frost, Rob Scene and Peaches Lavelle. There will be a QR code menu featuring all the entertainers, so you can tip digitally. Aug. 12. 7-10:30 p.m. Free. 1115 North Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3zeSwhy

Mark your calendar for Pride 2021. From August to November, this year’s Pride festival will feature both familiar and new events, all which were designed with safety in mind. In addition to the Charlotte Pride Parade, there will also be a concert event, interfaith service, film festival, job fair and more. Aug. 21 through Nov. 13. https://bit.ly/3hQjcQy

Plan ahead for 2021 Pride events. Courtesy of Grant Baldwin

