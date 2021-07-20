Charlotte Observer Logo
The best spots in Charlotte to hang with your dog, according to CharlotteFive readers

Lucky Dog Bark & Brew has your dog’s seal of approval.
Lucky Dog Bark & Brew has your dog’s seal of approval. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Charlotte, we love our dog-friendly spots. We have parks for our four-legged friends. We have daycares that turn into dog bars after work. Our breweries and beer shops welcome the pups. Some spots even have “dog beer” (aka beef broth).

We wanted to know your dogs’ favorite hangouts, so we asked you to email us where your dog loves to meet new four-legged friends in CLT. Here were some of your answers, and be sure to check out the slideshow at the bottom for more pup pictures:

Catawba Brewing

Location: 933 Louise Ave., Suite 105 Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Belmont

What you said:

Charlotte Knights (during Bark in the Park)

Location: Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

What you said:

Sir Charles at Bark in the Park by Ivy Coffman.jpeg
Sir Charles enjoys an evening out at Bark in the Park at the Charlotte Knights. Ivy Coffman

Read Next

Craft Tasting Room and Growler Shop

Location: 1320 S. Church St., #100, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: The Gold District / South End

What you said:

Ziti at Craft by Marie Pisani.jpeg
Marie Pisani’s pup, Ziti, is photo bombed by a golden retriever at Craft Tasting Room and Growler Shop in Charlotte. Marie Pisani

Dog Bar

Location: 3307 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

What you said:

Sir Charles at NoDa Dog Bar by Ivy Coffman.jpeg
Ivy Coffman and Sir Charles moved to Charlotte less than a year ago and the two “have been taking full advantage of all the pet friendly activities Charlotte has to offer.” The two smile for the camera at the Dog Bar in NoDa. Ivy Coffman

DogWorld Dog Park

Location: 2225 Lynn St.., Kannapolis, NC 28083

Neighborhood: Kannapolis

What you said:

Screen Shot 2021-07-13 at 11.37.04 AM.png
Colleen Conneran and her dog Ellie’s favorite dog bars/parks in the Charlotte area include: Dog World Dog Park in Kannapolis (shown), Skiptown and Lucky Dog Bark & Brew. Colleen Conneran

Fit With Fido CLT

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhood: N/A

What you said:

Lucky Dog Bark & Brew

Location: 19607 Statesville Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Neighborhood: Lake Norman

Location: 13835 S. Lakes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273

Neighborhood: Steele Creek

Location: 2220 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

What you said:

Lucky Dog by Ali Dubois.jpeg
Ali Dubois’ dog Oliver loves to hang out at Lucky Dog Bark & Brew. Ali Dubois
Will Soistman.png
Will Soistman’s dog Gucci’s favorite hangout in Charlotte is Lucky Dog Bark & Brew. Will Soistman
Snoopy at Lucky Dog by Courtney Borkowski.jpeg
Snoopy enjoys the vacation life at Lucky Dog Bark & Brew. Courtney Borkowski

Reedy Creek Dog Park

Location: 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: East Charlotte

What you said:

Lil Buddy at Reedy Creek Dog Park by Christopher Plano.jpg
Lil’ Buddy enjoys hanging out at Reedy Creek Dog Park with his human, Christopher Plano. Christopher Plano

Skiptown

Location: 222 Rampart St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Brookhill

What you said:

CLT_Skiptown-02789
CEO of Skiptown Meggie Williams shows off her Dog Beer (don’t worry, it’s beef broth) and the outdoor area for dogs to play. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
Eleanor Ruffsevelt at Skiptown by Jenna Chavez.jpeg
Eleanor Ruffsevelt poses in her pearls at Skiptown. Jenna Chavez

More favorites

Here are some of your other favorite spots, per Instagram tags and DMs:

Check out more of your dog photos in the carousel below:

Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
