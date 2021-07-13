How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, including landmark must-sees and local hotspots

Atlanta is about a four-hour drive from Charlotte. CharlotteFive

Home to Coca-Cola, the world’s busiest airport and 70 roads with the word “Peachtree” in their name (no exaggeration), the city of Atlanta has many claims to fame.

If you time traffic just right, Georgia’s capital is about a four-hour drive from Charlotte (time it wrong and you’ll have a prolonged view of red taillights). While the city has a reputation for horrible traffic, it also has a rich history (hello, birthplace of civil rights) and a long track record of producing incredible food, art and music.

While it’s impossible to cover everything Atlanta has to offer, we’ve highlighted a few landmarks as well as some local hot spots that are sure to give you a taste of life in A-town.

Where to stay in Atlanta

Location: 127 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

What to know: Formerly Atlanta’s tallest high rise, The Candler Hotel was originally built in 1906. It was restored to its original grandeur and re-opened in October 2019. It includes ornate sculptures, a grand marble staircase, Tiffany windows and a former basement bank vault that is rumored to have held the secret Coca-Cola recipe.

Location: 659 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

What to know: Perhaps Atlanta’s most historic hotel, The Georgian Terrace has been welcoming some of Atlanta’s most esteemed guests since 1911 and is well known for hosting the premier gala for “Gone With the Wind.”

What to know: The Marriott’s millennial-focused Moxy Hotel, was designed to offer an affordable and hip hotel option to a younger demographic. Modern and vibrant, the hotel features a game-room lounge and a trendy rooftop bar.

The millennial-focused Moxy Atlanta Midtown features a game-room-inspired lobby. Lauren Rubinstein/Courtesy of Moxy Atlanta Midtown CharlotteFive

Where to eat — tourist staples

Location: 224 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

What to know: Officially declared “Atlanta’s Dining Room” by the Georgia House of Representatives in 2011, Mary Mac’s Tea room has been a staple of Southern cooking since 1945. Its fried chicken, sweet potato souffle and fried green tomatoes are regularly some of its most-touted menu items.

Menu

Cuisine: Southern

Location: 602 North Highland Ave., Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307

What to know: For nearly 65 years Manuel’s Tavern has been a well-known hangout, watering hole and social gathering spot for politicians, journalists and local residents. It was frequented by President Carter over the years, and President Obama paid a visit to the establishment in 2016.

Menu

Cuisine: American

What to know: Known as “the world’s largest drive-in” The Varsity has been serving up hot dogs, burgers and their famous frosted orange shake since 1928. With seating that can accommodate 800 people, there is room for everyone — but know what you want when you get up to the counter — when they say “What’ll ya have” they aren’t messing around.

Menu

Cuisine: American

Where to eat — local hotspots

Location: 710 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

What to know: This trendy local cafe and music venue has a walk-up bar made from a converted shipping container. The menu is available until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday, it’s the perfect spot for a late-night snack.

Menu

Cuisine: Izakaya

Location: 470 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

What to know: A massive gastropub and craft beer hotspot, this Eastside BeltLine bar and restaurant has a large game space in the back that includes skee-ball and shuffleboard.

Menu

Cuisine: Eclectic American

What to know: Located on the BeltLine in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Ladybird calls itself “a basecamp for the urban explorer.” The restaurant’s large outdoor space is an ideal hangout on a sunny day, and its new, heated basecamp tents make it a cozy spot year round.

Menu

Cuisine: American

Ladybird is a large outdoor space that’s an ideal hangout on a sunny day. Ashley Wilson/Courtesy of Ladybird CharlotteFive

What to know: Moody and neon-lit, Little Trouble is an Instagrammer’s paradise. The swanky bar/lounge/restaurant features small plates of Asian street food, eclectic cocktails and excellent people watching.

Menu

Cuisine: Modern Asian

The hall of Little Trouble is one of Atlanta’s most Instagrammable spots. Bobby Russell/Courtesy of Little Trouble CharlotteFive

Location: 997 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

What to know: Murphy’s is said to be synonymous with brunch in Atlanta. Lines can be long, but the Eggs T. Murphy alone is worth the wait.

Menu: brunch, lunch, dinner

Cuisine: American

Location: 550 Somerset Terrace NE, #101, Atlanta, GA 30306

What to know: If you’re looking for an afternoon spot to grab a beer along the BeltLine, New Realm Brewing offers ample seating, a rooftop bar, downtown views and really good beer.

Menu

Cuisine: American

Location: 1100 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30318

What to know: Award-winning shrimp and grits, all-day breakfast and signature Coca-Cola cupcakes keep West Egg at the top of the list for local favorites.

Menu

Cuisine: Breakfast/brunch

What to do — tourist staples

If you haven’t spent much time in what locals refer to lovingly as “the ATL,” there are several iconic spots that need to be checked off your list.

Location: 265 Park Ave. W NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

What to know: Built for the 1996 Olympics, this 22-acre park sits in the middle of downtown Atlanta. Stop by the Fountain of Rings for a selfie and then head over to SkyView Atlanta for a Ferris wheel ride with views of the city.

Location: 190 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

What to know: Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the CNN world headquarters and get a glimpse into how news is brought to you.

Location: 225 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

What to know: The largest aquarium in the U.S. and third largest in the world, the Georgia Aquarium features thousands of animals in 10 million gallons of water. Its Ocean Voyager tank is the size of a football field and houses more than 50 species, including four whale sharks.

Location: 449 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312

What to know: Visit the home where Martin Luther King Jr. was born and raised; The King Center, which features exhibits on the civil rights movement as well as King’s gravesite; and Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King was once a pastor.

Location: 121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

What to know: In 1892, a little company called Coca-Cola was founded in Atlanta. Walk through the company’s history and sample more than 100 Coca-Cola products from around the world.

At the World of Coca-Cola, visitors can taste more than 100 flavors of Coke flavors from around the world. Courtesy of World of Coca-Cola CharlotteFive

What to do — local hotspots

If you’ve covered all of the Atlanta basics and want to experience life like a local, add some of these stops to your list.

Location: Find where to go with the Beltline’s interactive map

What to know: A former railway corridor turned multi-use trail, the Atlanta BeltLine is the ultimate local mecca. Lined with restaurants, bars, shops and loads of street art and parks, you can spend the day walking or biking and never run out of things to see or do.

Location: 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

What to know: Atlanta is home to the winners of the 2019 U.S. Open Cup, Atlanta United. The Major League Soccer team started in 2017 and plays at the city’s spectacular Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Location: 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

What to know: Named to Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Food Halls list, Krog Street market is home to a wide variety of restaurants and shops. Perhaps its most iconic feature is its community gathering space called the Living Room. Just down the street from Krog Street Market, be sure to check out the Krog Street Tunnel, known for its elaborate and always changing street art.

Location: 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

What to know: Located between Midtown and the Virginia Highlands neighborhood, Piedmont Park is Atlanta’s version of Central Park. The park spans 185 acres and offers a variety of paths, activities, playgrounds and outstanding skyline views.

What to know: A go-to for all in-town Atlantans, Ponce City Market is a massive food hall lined with an eclectic array of bars and restaurants. The former City Hall East, PCM (as it’s known to locals), is also home to dozens of retailers and boutiques as well as the ultra-cool Skyline Park.

Ponce City Market is a food hall lined with an eclectic array of bars and restaurants, retailers and boutiques. Courtesy of Jamestown CharlotteFive

Location: 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30308

What to know: Look for the massive neon sign that says “Roof” and take the elevator to the top of Ponce City Market to get to this playland. In addition to its incredible namesake views, Skyline Park features food, games and a mini golf course.

Ponce City Market’s Skyline Park features games, food, mini-golf and spectacular views. Courtesy of The Roof at Ponce City Market. CharlotteFive

Location: 692 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

What to know: Tiny Doors is a miniature-sized street art exhibit that can be found hidden throughout the city. Each hand-painted, seven-inch door is created to emulate the look and feel of the neighborhood it is housed in. Free to visit and exciting to spot, the project started as a way to make art accessible in all shapes, sizes and spaces. The doors are mapped out, and there is even a Tiny Doors tour.

Tiny Door 2 is located on the Atlanta BeltLine in Old Ward. Courtesy of Karen Anderson Singer CharlotteFive