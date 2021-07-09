Sophia’s Lounge will open up again soon in uptown Charlotte. Here’s what we know.

Sophia’s Lounge in the The Ivey’s Hotel will reopen by the end of July 2021.

Sophia’s Lounge, tucked inside The Ivey’s Hotel in uptown Charlotte, will reopen again by the end of July to serve breakfast, dinner and cocktails, a spokeswoman for the MRK Hotel Collection said Friday.

The restaurant provides food and beverage service for the hotel but has been temporarily closed during COVID-19.

“Having the restaurant will allow us to offer more to the guests of the Hotel, as well as the general public,” chief operating officer Brett Campbell said in a news release. “From dinner and drinks, weddings, to corporate and special events, we will deliver the same five-star quality service that the Ivey’s Hotel is known for.”

Marketing manager Brittany Shane said guests will see a few tweaks to the space, which has had “a little bit of a refresh” during its closure.

The 5th Street Group’s contract to run Sophia’s Lounge ended June 30. A spokesman said via email that 5th Street Group — which operates three 5Church locations, La Belle Helene and other restaurants with chef/partner Jamie Lynch of Top Chef fame — is going to focus on further expanding nationally. Its new Church and Union restaurant is slated to open this summer in Nashville.

The Ivey’s Hotel has taken back management of Sophia’s Lounge after its contract with 5th Street Group expired. Courtesy of The Ivey's Hotel

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.