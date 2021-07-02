Plant-based? Here are 13 vegan restaurants in Charlotte, and what to order at each.

You don’t have to “just get a salad” anymore if you’re following a plant-based diet in Charlotte. Several vegan restaurants across the city offer hearty and rich plant-based meals, such as Plant Joy’s Falafel Tower at Camp North End. CharlotteFive

Eating plant-based foods is easier than ever with the rise in popularity of vegan restaurants in Charlotte.

Salads are no longer the only option for vegan eaters, and the consumer market for vegan food is continuing to rise year after year. Data collected by the Good Food Institute and the Plant-Based Foods Association found that retail sales of plant-based food grew 27 percent over 2020, reaching $7 billion.

From fair-priced breakfast or brunch options to high-end dinner cuisines, these vegan establishments in Charlotte are changing the way people view vegan meals by providing fresh options for all. (Pro tip: We’ve also rounded up a separate list of Charlotte’s vegan food trucks for you to enjoy.)

Location: 3001 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: East Charlotte/Commonwealth Park

Menu: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, Dessert

What to order: The Crabbie Patty Platter includes Crabbie Patties made with jackfruit, onion, Vegenaise, red pepper, almond meal and Old Bay served on top of a bright spring salad mix with 1000 Island dressing served on the side.

Cost: $14.99

Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

What to know: Online order for takeout only

What to order: The Vegan Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich is a crispy chick’n patty tossed in sweet heat sauce, paired with pickles and Cajun vegan mayonnaise on a brioche bun. Don’t forget the fries on the side.

Cost: $13

Location: 1540 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Revolution Park

What to order: The Spicy Jambalaya with vegan sausage is gluten free and soy free. The homemade jambalaya is presented with brown rice topped with Beyond Sausage Hot Italian.

Cost: 14.99

Location: 1540 West Blvd., Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West Charlotte/Revolution Park

Menu: Takeout, DoorDash

What to order: The Kamala’s Bowl — and yes, it was created to honor Vice President Kamala Harris. It’s stuffed with spinach, avocado, cucumber, red peppers, hummus and olives.

Cost: $9

Exposed Vegan’s Kamala Bowl. includes spinach, hummus, avocado, red peppers, cucumber and olives. Courtesy of Zsa-Zsa Porter

Location: 1419 East Blvd., Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Midtown

What to order: The Cuban Salad comes with romaine, baby kale, cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, tostones and pickled red onions with chimichurri vinaigrette.

Cost: $13

Location: 2000 South Blvd., Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

What to order: The Nacho Burger is a house-made, gluten-free quinoa veggie burger with avocado, chipotle sunflower seed hummus, spicy butternut squash queso, jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Cost: $12.50

Location: 3024 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: East Charlotte/Coliseum Drive

What to order: The gluten-free pho noodle soup is an in-house pho broth with fried tofu, rice noodles, broccoli and mushrooms topped with basil, cilantro and thin tofu crisps served with hoisin and Sriracha sauce.

Cost: $12.95

Location: 11914 Elm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Ballantyne

What to know: This Chinese restaurant describes itself as vegetarian and vegan.

What to order: The Curry Stew includes vegetarian chicken, carrots, celery, potatoes, lima beans and tofu.

Cost: $13

Location: 1421 Orchard Lake Drive, Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28270

Neighborhood: South Charlotte/Sardis Woods

What to know: Meal delivery service.

What to order: The Morning Muesli has buckwheat and sunflower seeds, chia seeds, goji berries and date sugar. Don’t forget to choose whether you want cacao or cinnamon-nutmeg before adding Nourish’s seed milk and giving it all a good stir.

Cost: $4.75

The Morning Muesli at Nourish Courtesy of Nourish

Location: 3046 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

What to order: Hippie Chick, a hot BBQ seitan patty, is glazed with melted cheese and grilled pineapples. It’s topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, grilled jalapenos, pimento cheese and barbecue sauce.

Cost: $15.99

A wall at Oh My Soul features tags that were once used to identify animals for slaughter. “Every number had a beautiful face,” is written across the wall along with images of pigs, cows and sheep. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Location: 1801 N. Graham St. Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Camp North End

What to order: The Falafel Tower puts traditional falafel flavors into a nacho-style presentation. This best-selling meal consists of its homemade chickpea fritters, beet slaw, baked pita chips, falafel crumble, smoked chickpea hummus and pickles.

Cost: $15

Plant Joy’s Falafel Stack includes all the best parts of a falafel sandwich, presented like nachos. Jordan Allen Images

Location: 6414 Rea Road, Suite C2, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: South Charlotte

Menu: Brunch, Lunch, Dinner

What to order: The Barvecue Mignon, a yuba bacon wrapped patty made with Barvecue, paired with smashed potato topped with hollandaise, grilled asparagus and a sunny-side up beet “egg.”

Cost: $17

Sanctuary Bistro’s Barvecue Mignon is a yuba bacon wrapped patty with potatoes and grilled asparagus topped with hollandaise and a beet “egg.” Courtesy of Sanctuary Bistro

Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

What to know: Online order takeout only.

What to order: 4 Wangz + Thangz is simple and straight to the point: four fried wings in the sauce of your choice with a side of homemade ranch. The kind of “thangz” you can get as a side are Bussin Mac, smoked collards, seasoned fries or extra ranch.

Cost: $18