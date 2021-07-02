Food and Drink
Plant-based? Here are 13 vegan restaurants in Charlotte, and what to order at each.
Eating plant-based foods is easier than ever with the rise in popularity of vegan restaurants in Charlotte.
Salads are no longer the only option for vegan eaters, and the consumer market for vegan food is continuing to rise year after year. Data collected by the Good Food Institute and the Plant-Based Foods Association found that retail sales of plant-based food grew 27 percent over 2020, reaching $7 billion.
From fair-priced breakfast or brunch options to high-end dinner cuisines, these vegan establishments in Charlotte are changing the way people view vegan meals by providing fresh options for all. (Pro tip: We’ve also rounded up a separate list of Charlotte’s vegan food trucks for you to enjoy.)
(1) Bean Vegan Cuisine
Location: 3001 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: East Charlotte/Commonwealth Park
Menu: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, Dessert
What to order: The Crabbie Patty Platter includes Crabbie Patties made with jackfruit, onion, Vegenaise, red pepper, almond meal and Old Bay served on top of a bright spring salad mix with 1000 Island dressing served on the side.
Cost: $14.99
(2) Best of Both Souls
Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
What to know: Online order for takeout only
What to order: The Vegan Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich is a crispy chick’n patty tossed in sweet heat sauce, paired with pickles and Cajun vegan mayonnaise on a brioche bun. Don’t forget the fries on the side.
Cost: $13
(3) Dee’s Vegan Cuisine
Location: 1540 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Revolution Park
What to order: The Spicy Jambalaya with vegan sausage is gluten free and soy free. The homemade jambalaya is presented with brown rice topped with Beyond Sausage Hot Italian.
Cost: 14.99
(4) Exposed Vegan
Location: 1540 West Blvd., Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: West Charlotte/Revolution Park
What to order: The Kamala’s Bowl — and yes, it was created to honor Vice President Kamala Harris. It’s stuffed with spinach, avocado, cucumber, red peppers, hummus and olives.
Cost: $9
(5) Fern, Flavors from the Garden
Location: 1419 East Blvd., Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Midtown
What to order: The Cuban Salad comes with romaine, baby kale, cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, tostones and pickled red onions with chimichurri vinaigrette.
Cost: $13
(6) Living Kitchen
Location: 2000 South Blvd., Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What to order: The Nacho Burger is a house-made, gluten-free quinoa veggie burger with avocado, chipotle sunflower seed hummus, spicy butternut squash queso, jalapenos and pico de gallo.
Cost: $12.50
(7) Loving Hut Vegan Restaurant
Location: 3024 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: East Charlotte/Coliseum Drive
What to order: The gluten-free pho noodle soup is an in-house pho broth with fried tofu, rice noodles, broccoli and mushrooms topped with basil, cilantro and thin tofu crisps served with hoisin and Sriracha sauce.
Cost: $12.95
(8) Ma Ma Wok
Location: 11914 Elm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Neighborhood: Ballantyne
What to know: This Chinese restaurant describes itself as vegetarian and vegan.
What to order: The Curry Stew includes vegetarian chicken, carrots, celery, potatoes, lima beans and tofu.
Cost: $13
(9) Nourish
Location: 1421 Orchard Lake Drive, Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28270
Neighborhood: South Charlotte/Sardis Woods
What to know: Meal delivery service.
What to order: The Morning Muesli has buckwheat and sunflower seeds, chia seeds, goji berries and date sugar. Don’t forget to choose whether you want cacao or cinnamon-nutmeg before adding Nourish’s seed milk and giving it all a good stir.
Cost: $4.75
(10) Oh My Soul
Location: 3046 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
What to order: Hippie Chick, a hot BBQ seitan patty, is glazed with melted cheese and grilled pineapples. It’s topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, grilled jalapenos, pimento cheese and barbecue sauce.
Cost: $15.99
(11) Plant Joy
Location: 1801 N. Graham St. Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28206
Neighborhood: Camp North End
What to order: The Falafel Tower puts traditional falafel flavors into a nacho-style presentation. This best-selling meal consists of its homemade chickpea fritters, beet slaw, baked pita chips, falafel crumble, smoked chickpea hummus and pickles.
Cost: $15
(12) Sanctuary Bistro
Location: 6414 Rea Road, Suite C2, Charlotte, NC 28277
Neighborhood: South Charlotte
What to order: The Barvecue Mignon, a yuba bacon wrapped patty made with Barvecue, paired with smashed potato topped with hollandaise, grilled asparagus and a sunny-side up beet “egg.”
Cost: $17
(13) Vegan Eats Charlotte
Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
What to know: Online order takeout only.
What to order: 4 Wangz + Thangz is simple and straight to the point: four fried wings in the sauce of your choice with a side of homemade ranch. The kind of “thangz” you can get as a side are Bussin Mac, smoked collards, seasoned fries or extra ranch.
Cost: $18
