Mad About Modern home tour returns for a second virtual year in Charlotte

A low pitched roof with overhanging eaves shades the windows throughout this midcentury modern home designed by architect Murray Whisnant.

Later this month, you’ll get a chance to step inside some of Charlotte’s midcentury modern homes — without ever leaving your couch.

For the second year in a row, the Mad about Modern home tour will be held virtually, with 360 degree access to tours of five featured houses, plus a digital guidebook highlighting the homes’ significant modernist features.

“The Mad About Modern home tour will be virtual again this year so that we can share the best of Charlotte’s midcentury and modern architecture with as many people as possible, as safely as possible,” Adria Focht, president and CEO of The Charlotte Museum of History, said in a statement.

Here are the details:

WHAT: Mad about Modern virtual home tour of five houses plus a virtual guidebook

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

WHEN: Ticket holders can view the virtual tour from 6 p.m. on Sept. 23-Oct. 22.

COST: Tickets for the 360o virtual home tour are $25.

KICKOFF EVENT: Tickets for a kickoff party and fundraiser called The Mod Experience will be held Sept. 23 at The Charlotte Museum of History. The event takes place outdoors and inside the museum and will feature a midcentury modern pop-up exhibit, midcentury-themed activities and a costume contest for best midmod attire. The pop-up exhibit includes iconic midcentury modern furniture and accessories, including an original Eames chair, from Fos Restoration Co. Tickets are $75 and will be limited to keep the event COVID-19 safer.

Midcentury modern homes you’ll tour

At the Mad about Modern home tour, you’ll have virtual access to five of Charlotte’s best midcentury houses. Here are the tour homes:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Amos Smith Road

This Catawba River home features floor-to-ceiling windows. Dustin Shores/The Digital Lasagna Team

Neighborhood: Catawba River area

This home was designed by Charlotte architect Murray Whisnant and give views of the Catawba River.

Built in 1958

Three bedrooms, one bath

1,400 square feet

What to look for:

Expansive windows and outdoor living space

Low-pitched, hipped roof with overhanging eaves that efficiently shade the floor-to-ceiling windows

Preserved interior ceiling panels, highlighted by a row of skylights.

Light fills the living area and kitchen in this classic midcentury modern ranch home on the Catawba River Dustin Shores/The Digital Lasagna Team.

Carlanda Circle

This A frame house in Myers Park features cathedral ceiling in the main living space. Dustin Shores/The Digital Lasagna Team

Neighborhood: Selwyn Park

The original owners hired Charlotte architect Friedrich Schmidt to design their home after seeing his church designs in The Charlotte Observer.

Built in 1964

Four bedrooms, two baths

2,600 square feet

What to look for:

The midcentury A-frame, unique in Charlotte and is more commonly found in mountain homes.

The double-height living space, which includes a cathedral ceiling, natural light and an original metal fireplace that architect Schmidt also designed.

Coatbridge Lane

The courtyard on Coatbridge Lane includes a live tree, a fountain and space for seating. The Digital Lasagna Team

Neighborhood: Wynwood

The designer and original owner worked as a professor of philosophy at UNC Charlotte, where he taught a course on utopian communities.

Built in 1970

Three bedrooms, two baths

1,959 square feet

What to look for:

Large picture windows and skylights

The house is wrapped around a courtyard

The 1,959-square-foot house on Coatbridge Lane wraps around a courtyard filled with natural light. The Digital Lasagna Team

Colchester Place

Neighborhood: Spring Valley

House began as a standard model home and the owners slowly added on. The wife is a painter, sculptor and architect. Her husband was a principal architect at Charlotte firm Hawkins-Kibler Associates.

Built in 1964

Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths

1,895 square feet

What to look for:

Angular additions

Unique skylights and statement windows

East Providence Road

This late-period midcentury ranch in East Providence Estates features iconic midcentury exterior, right down to the brightly colored door. The Digital Lasagna Team

Neighborhood: East Providence Estates

Ranch-style home with an open floor plan that flows into a continuous outdoor deck.

Built in 1980

Three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths

3,864 square feet

What to look for:

Midcentury artifacts, including Eames furniture, Nelson lamps and vintage cameras

Picture windows and a prominent clerestory, the row of windows that rise above the flat roofline

The bedroom in the East Providence Estates ranch. Dustin Shores/The Digital Lasagna Team

For questions, visit the FAQ page at madaboutmodern.com or contact The Charlotte Museum of History: (704) 568-1774 or info@charlottemuseum.org.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.