Mad About Modern home tour returns for a second virtual year in Charlotte

A low pitched roof with overhanging eaves shades the windows throughout this midcentury modern home designed by architect Murray Whisnant.
A low pitched roof with overhanging eaves shades the windows throughout this midcentury modern home designed by architect Murray Whisnant. Dustin Shores/The Digital Lasagna Team

Later this month, you’ll get a chance to step inside some of Charlotte’s midcentury modern homes — without ever leaving your couch.

For the second year in a row, the Mad about Modern home tour will be held virtually, with 360 degree access to tours of five featured houses, plus a digital guidebook highlighting the homes’ significant modernist features.

“The Mad About Modern home tour will be virtual again this year so that we can share the best of Charlotte’s midcentury and modern architecture with as many people as possible, as safely as possible,” Adria Focht, president and CEO of The Charlotte Museum of History, said in a statement.

Here are the details:

WHAT: Mad about Modern virtual home tour of five houses plus a virtual guidebook

WHEN: Ticket holders can view the virtual tour from 6 p.m. on Sept. 23-Oct. 22.

COST: Tickets for the 360o virtual home tour are $25.

KICKOFF EVENT: Tickets for a kickoff party and fundraiser called The Mod Experience will be held Sept. 23 at The Charlotte Museum of History. The event takes place outdoors and inside the museum and will feature a midcentury modern pop-up exhibit, midcentury-themed activities and a costume contest for best midmod attire. The pop-up exhibit includes iconic midcentury modern furniture and accessories, including an original Eames chair, from Fos Restoration Co. Tickets are $75 and will be limited to keep the event COVID-19 safer.

Midcentury modern homes you’ll tour

At the Mad about Modern home tour, you’ll have virtual access to five of Charlotte’s best midcentury houses. Here are the tour homes:

Amos Smith Road

Catawba River home features expansive windows.jpg
This Catawba River home features floor-to-ceiling windows. Dustin Shores/The Digital Lasagna Team

Neighborhood: Catawba River area

This home was designed by Charlotte architect Murray Whisnant and give views of the Catawba River.

What to look for:

Living area and kitchen in classic midcentury modern ranch home on Catawba River.jpg
Light fills the living area and kitchen in this classic midcentury modern ranch home on the Catawba River Dustin Shores/The Digital Lasagna Team.

Carlanda Circle

Funky midcentury A frame house in Myers Park features cathedral ceiling in main living space .jpg
This A frame house in Myers Park features cathedral ceiling in the main living space. Dustin Shores/The Digital Lasagna Team

Neighborhood: Selwyn Park

The original owners hired Charlotte architect Friedrich Schmidt to design their home after seeing his church designs in The Charlotte Observer.

What to look for:

Coatbridge Lane

Another view of courtyard on Coatbridge Lane.JPG
The courtyard on Coatbridge Lane includes a live tree, a fountain and space for seating. The Digital Lasagna Team

Neighborhood: Wynwood

The designer and original owner worked as a professor of philosophy at UNC Charlotte, where he taught a course on utopian communities.

What to look for:

The 1,959-square-foot house on Coatbridge Lane wraps around a serene courtyard. .JPG
The 1,959-square-foot house on Coatbridge Lane wraps around a courtyard filled with natural light. The Digital Lasagna Team

Colchester Place

Neighborhood: Spring Valley

House began as a standard model home and the owners slowly added on. The wife is a painter, sculptor and architect. Her husband was a principal architect at Charlotte firm Hawkins-Kibler Associates.

What to look for:

East Providence Road

Late-period midcentury ranch in East Providence Estates features iconic midcentury exterior right down to the brightly colored door.jpeg
This late-period midcentury ranch in East Providence Estates features iconic midcentury exterior, right down to the brightly colored door. The Digital Lasagna Team

Neighborhood: East Providence Estates

Ranch-style home with an open floor plan that flows into a continuous outdoor deck.

What to look for:

Bedroom in East Providence Estates ranch.jpg
The bedroom in the East Providence Estates ranch. Dustin Shores/The Digital Lasagna Team

For questions, visit the FAQ page at madaboutmodern.com or contact The Charlotte Museum of History: (704) 568-1774 or info@charlottemuseum.org.

