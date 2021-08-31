‘It is what it is’: Here’s why this Charlotte business is hitting the pause button.

“The short version: It is what it is,” states a new tattoo on the arms of Sweet Spot Studio owner Jossie Lukacik and pastry chef and general manager Alyssa Barefield. The Charlotte studio is pausing its Supply Company and Cookie Club programs.

“We are 17 months into the pandemic, and I have needed to adapt multiple times to stay in business,” Sweet Spot Studio owner Jossie Lukacik told her customers last week when announcing a pause on the Charlotte studio’s Supply Company and Cookie Club.

“The short version: It is what it is,” she said in a statement, echoing the sentiment of the new tattoo she got to mark the occasion of Sweet Spot’s pandemic pivot with her colleague Alyssa Barefield, pastry chef and general manager.

Instead, Sweet Spot Studio will focus all of its efforts in the following:

professional training

recreational opportunities

corporate offerings.

The business’ new focuses will allow Lukacik’s team to foster existing strengths. “Over 20 students have started businesses because of what they have learned. Other existing baking business owners have been to take their skills to the next level. Recreational students have mastered skills they never thought possible,” Lukacik stated.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Our corporate events are a blast. Our Nailed It! Challenge events have received high praise. Many managers have told us they have never seen their employees so engaged,” she said.

“The short version: It is what it is,” states a new tattoo on the arms of Sweet Spot Studio owner Jossie Lukacik and pastry chef and general manager Alyssa Barefield. The Charlotte studio is pausing its Supply Company and Cookie Club programs. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio

Why is Lukacik making this change? “I am burned out. I literally cannot go on any longer the way we have been operating. I find myself feeling guilty if I am not working all the time because the business is not where I want it to be right now, a very unhealthy sentiment. I have long struggled with depression and anxiety,” she wrote.

“Right now, I need to focus on getting those back in my control, and find happiness in my work again. My mental health needs some TLC, and it is time to prioritize my well being for the first time since the pandemic started.”

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER