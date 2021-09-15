Popular vegan restaurant will open long-awaited second location in Charlotte

Fried chic’n drumsticks at Veltree. CharlotteFive

Vegan soul food restaurant VelTree, the Vegan experience is expanding operations. Owners Velvet and Treona Kelty-Jacobs are opening a second location in Ballantyne Village to complement their current University City location.. The full-service restaurant is expected to open in October.

“Our mission is simply to provide plant-based food that feeds not only the body but also the soul,” chef and co-owner Velvet Kelty-Jacobs shared with CharlotteFive when its first location opened in 2018. The owners have been planning a second spot since February 2020.

From its chic’n drumsticks to its ribz, jerk chic’n and famous mac n’ cheeze — Veltree has quickly made a name for itself on the Charlotte vegan scene. The Black women-owned restaurant has attracted celebrities including Tamar Braxton, Nick Cannon and Anthony Hamilton. It has also been recognized by PETA as one of the top 5 vegan soul food spots in the U.S.

Speaking on the growing trend of plant-based eating, Jacobs told CharlotteFive, “Vegan food has come so far from the traditional grass food of old. Whether you cook it from an online video, recipe, or pick it up from a local vegan spot, give your taste buds a new experience in 2021,” Velvet Kelty-Jacobs said.

The restaurant is currently hiring.

VelTree owners Velvet and Treona Kelty-Jacobs opened the restaurant together after moving to Charlotte. Courtesy of Velvet and Treona Kelty-Jacobs CharlotteFive

Location: 7945 N. Tryon St., #110, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University

Location: 14825 Ballantyne Village Way, #150, Charlotte, NC 28277 (coming soon)

Neighborhood: Ballantyne

Menu

Cuisine: vegan, Southern

Instagram: @veltreevegan

