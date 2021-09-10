Charlotte optometrist takes on Food Network’s ‘Halloween Baking Championship’

Charlotte optometrist Sherelle Morrison will compete on Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship,” which premieres Monday night.

“Growing up as a Southern girl, cooking has always been in the background,” Morrison said. “I always wanted to be one of those moms who had fresh cookies and cake when the kids came home.”

When Morrison discovered one Christmas morning that her then-18-month old daughter had a peanut allergy, she decided to combine her passion for baking with her need to keep her daughter safe.

“I turned to social media. There were two influencers that I followed and watched their videos, saw what tools they were using and just kept at it,” Morrison said.

Baking became a creative outlet for the full-time optometrist who practices in Charlotte. “It was never meant to be a business. I would make a cake for a neighbor or bring a treat to the dentist — anywhere I am in the community, I take something to brighten their day. It snowballed from there — word of mouth is an incredible tool.”

After posting some of her almost-too-beautiful-to-eat creations on her Instagram account, @sherellebakes, Morrison got an unexpected message from a Food Network casting director about being a part of the network’s “Halloween Baking Championship.”

A Food Network casting director contacted Sherelle Morrison after seeing some of her baking creations on her Instagram account, @sherellebakes. Courtesy of Sherelle Morrison

In the series, bakers create ’80s slasher movie-themed cakes and cupcakes for a panel of judges. Each week, a baker is eliminated until a “Halloween Baking Championship” winner is crowned. That person receives a prize of $25,000.

While Morrison does not have plans to open up a retail business, she is toying with the idea of starting up a nonprofit.

“Sometimes taking your hobby and making it a business can take the joy out of it. I would love to find a way to make baked goods for foster kids, kids with chronic medical issues,” Morrison said.

Tune in Mondays, starting Sept. 13, at 9 p.m. on the Food Network or discovery+ to watch Morrison create killer cakes and creepy cupcakes.

Sherelle Morrison will compete against other bakers making creepy creations on “Halloween Baking Championship” that give a nod to classic horror movies. Courtesy of Sherelle Morrison

