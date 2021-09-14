Pick up cocktail supplies — and skills — at this new Charlotte retailer in South End

The Cocktailery was born from Tamu Curtis’ Liberate Your Palate cocktail classes and workshops in Charlotte.

Cocktail lovers, we’ve got news for you — there’s a new shop dedicated to craft drinks at Atherton Mill in South End.

The Cocktailery carries barware, cocktail supplies and gifts, and you can shop in person or online. The store will also provide an interactive experience for customers with a bitters tasting bar, a modern bohemian sitting lounge and a separate cocktail studio for hands-on experiences.

Amber King and Kelly Copely designed a mural at The Cocktailery. The new retailer also offers mixology classes, so you can learn how to use all your new supplies. Courtesy of The Cocktailery

“My mission is to take the mystery out of mixology and to make craft cocktails more approachable and fun to make for the at-home enthusiast,” founder Tamu Curtis said in a statement.

Fans may recognize Curtis from her popular Liberate Your Palate classes. The classes will carry on at The Cocktailery, which will hold classes both in person and virtually. Cocktail classes will be held in the evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, starting in October. Private bookings for in-person classes are available, as well.

The Cocktailery is now open at Atherton Mill. Courtesy of The Cocktailery

Store design credits:

• Interior Design: Ariene Bethea of Dress My Room Interiors

• General Contractor: Paul Boldt of Cotswold Home Inc.

• Creative Designer: Studio Cultivate

• Muralists: Amber King (Little King Art), Kelly Copely (Copely Designs)

Kelly Copely designed a mural at The Cocktailery, a new cocktail retailer at Atherton Mills. Courtesy of The Cocktailery

Location: 2000 South Blvd., Suite 430, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Instagram: @TheCocktailery

