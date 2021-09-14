Food and Drink
Pick up cocktail supplies — and skills — at this new Charlotte retailer in South End
Cocktail lovers, we’ve got news for you — there’s a new shop dedicated to craft drinks at Atherton Mill in South End.
The Cocktailery carries barware, cocktail supplies and gifts, and you can shop in person or online. The store will also provide an interactive experience for customers with a bitters tasting bar, a modern bohemian sitting lounge and a separate cocktail studio for hands-on experiences.
“My mission is to take the mystery out of mixology and to make craft cocktails more approachable and fun to make for the at-home enthusiast,” founder Tamu Curtis said in a statement.
Fans may recognize Curtis from her popular Liberate Your Palate classes. The classes will carry on at The Cocktailery, which will hold classes both in person and virtually. Cocktail classes will be held in the evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, starting in October. Private bookings for in-person classes are available, as well.
Store design credits:
• Interior Design: Ariene Bethea of Dress My Room Interiors
• General Contractor: Paul Boldt of Cotswold Home Inc.
• Creative Designer: Studio Cultivate
• Muralists: Amber King (Little King Art), Kelly Copely (Copely Designs)
The Cocktailery
Location: 2000 South Blvd., Suite 430, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
Instagram: @TheCocktailery
