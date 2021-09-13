‘Many of us ... are just burned out right now’: Charlotte restaurant closes twice a week

Bean Vegan Cuisine is serving up plant-based food at 3001 E Independence Blvd. The restaurant will close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays CharlotteFive archives

One of Charlotte’s most popular plant-based restaurants, Bean Vegan Cuisine, has been short staffed for the past year. And now, the restaurant’s owners have made a difficult decision in the name of self-care: It will close the restaurant on Tuesdays and Wednesdays “for the foreseeable future.”

“We sincerely apologize to our customers, as we realize that this will alter some longstanding traditions,” the restaurant posted on Facebook on Sunday, Sept. 13. The closures begin this week.

“The truth behind this decision is that many of us who work here are just burned out right now,” the post stated. “We have been working short-handed for the past year, and it’s taken its toll. The past six months have been incredibly hard to hire or retain employees, and we need to do something to find ourselves a little respite.”

Bean customers reacted with kind words and support. “We always enjoy it every time we come in. I hope you guys get to take as much mental health time as you need. We will always be supporting you throughout,” Geoff Goode wrote.

“No worries, take care of well-being first,” Katrina Pendergrass said.

Something to look forward to: If you visit the restaurant on its open days, the team thinks you’ll be very pleased: “We think we will be able to do an even better job now of delivering to you the great vegan experience that you’ve come to expect from us,” the statement read.

Location: 3001 E Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park

Menu

Cuisine: vegan

Instagram: @beanvegan

