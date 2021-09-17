Which are the best bars to watch college football in Charlotte? Your 2021 guide is here

Shot of a group of young friends cheering while watching a sports game at a bar Getty Images

Although Charlotte is a melting pot of folks from all over the country, visit a sports bar on an NFL Sunday and one thing is clear: we are Panthers country. On college football Saturdays, however, allegiances stretch far and wide.

When CharlotteFive reader Jonathan Osman reached out to us looking for information on college football bars, we realized it was time to update our list from 2018.

Angry Ale’s

Location: 1518 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209

Heist Brewery

Location: 2909 N Davidson St STE 200, Charlotte, NC 28205

Old Pineville Premium Pub

Location: 4548 Old Pineville Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28217

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

Location: 601 S Cedar St, Charlotte, NC 28202

All American Pub

Location: 200 E Bland St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Big Ben Pub

Location: 1535 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

The Gin Mill

Location: 1423 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Thanks to @KatJEngel for the tip!

Caswell Station

Location: 366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204

Thanks to @guptast1c for the tip!

Charlotte Beer Garden

Location: 1300 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203

DB’sTavern

Location: 8155 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Fox and Hound (Huntersville)

Location: 8711 Lindholm Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

Blackfinn Ameripub Ballantyne

Location: 14825 Ballantyne Village Way #100, Charlotte, NC 28277

Protagonist Southend

Location: 227 Southside Dr Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217

H2 Public House

Location: 19906 N Cove Rd A, Cornelius, NC 28031

Whiskey Warehouse

Location: 1221 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille

Location: 911 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Devil’s Logic Brewing

Location: 1426 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Queen Park Social

Location: 4125 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Brazwells Pub

Location: 1627 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209

Steamers Sports Pub

Location: 1513 Pierson Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205

Tavern on the Tracks

Location: 1411 S Tryon St Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28203

Bonus: Tavern on the Tracks hosts Buffalo Bills fans each Sunday.

Moo & Brew

Location: 1300 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Tyber Creek Pub

Location: 1933 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Midtown Tavern

Location: 1500 E 3rd St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Bonus:Dilworth Neighborhood Grille also plays host to the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

Graham St. Pub & Patio

Location: 400 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Thanks to @KatJEngel for the tip!

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 3:09 PM.