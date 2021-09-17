Charlotte Observer Logo
Which are the best bars to watch college football in Charlotte? Your 2021 guide is here

Shot of a group of young friends cheering while watching a sports game at a bar
Dean Mitchell Getty Images

Although Charlotte is a melting pot of folks from all over the country, visit a sports bar on an NFL Sunday and one thing is clear: we are Panthers country. On college football Saturdays, however, allegiances stretch far and wide.

When CharlotteFive reader Jonathan Osman reached out to us looking for information on college football bars, we realized it was time to update our list from 2018.

Appalachian State University

Angry Ale’s

Location: 1518 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209

Auburn University

Heist Brewery

Location: 2909 N Davidson St STE 200, Charlotte, NC 28205

Old Pineville Premium Pub

Location: 4548 Old Pineville Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28217

Clemson University

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

Location: 601 S Cedar St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Florida State University

All American Pub

Location: 200 E Bland St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Louisiana State University

Big Ben Pub

Location: 1535 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Michigan State University

The Gin Mill

Location: 1423 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Thanks to @KatJEngel for the tip!

North Carolina State University

Caswell Station

Location: 366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204

Thanks to @guptast1c for the tip!

Penn State University

Charlotte Beer Garden

Location: 1300 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203

DB’sTavern

Location: 8155 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Fox and Hound (Huntersville)

Location: 8711 Lindholm Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

The Ohio State University

Blackfinn Ameripub Ballantyne

Location: 14825 Ballantyne Village Way #100, Charlotte, NC 28277

Protagonist Southend

Location: 227 Southside Dr Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217

H2 Public House

Location: 19906 N Cove Rd A, Cornelius, NC 28031

University of Alabama

DB’sTavern

Location: 8155 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Whiskey Warehouse

Location: 1221 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

University of Arkansas

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille

Location: 911 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28204

University of Florida

Devil’s Logic Brewing

Location: 1426 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

University of Georgia

Queen Park Social

Location: 4125 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

University of Iowa

Brazwells Pub

Location: 1627 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209

University of Kentucky

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille

Location: 911 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28204

University of Louisville

Steamers Sports Pub

Location: 1513 Pierson Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205

University of Michigan

Tavern on the Tracks

Location: 1411 S Tryon St Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28203

Bonus: Tavern on the Tracks hosts Buffalo Bills fans each Sunday.

University of North Carolina

Moo & Brew

Location: 1300 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

University of Notre Dame

Tyber Creek Pub

Location: 1933 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

University of Oklahoma

Midtown Tavern

Location: 1500 E 3rd St, Charlotte, NC 28204

University of South Carolina

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille

Location: 911 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Bonus:Dilworth Neighborhood Grille also plays host to the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

University of Tennessee

Angry Ale’s

Location: 1518 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209

University of Texas

Old Pineville Premium Pub

Location: 4548 Old Pineville Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28217

Virginia Tech

Graham St. Pub & Patio

Location: 400 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Thanks to @KatJEngel for the tip!

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 3:09 PM.

