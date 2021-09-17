Things to do
Which are the best bars to watch college football in Charlotte? Your 2021 guide is here
Although Charlotte is a melting pot of folks from all over the country, visit a sports bar on an NFL Sunday and one thing is clear: we are Panthers country. On college football Saturdays, however, allegiances stretch far and wide.
When CharlotteFive reader Jonathan Osman reached out to us looking for information on college football bars, we realized it was time to update our list from 2018.
Appalachian State University
Angry Ale’s
Location: 1518 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Auburn University
Heist Brewery
Location: 2909 N Davidson St STE 200, Charlotte, NC 28205
Old Pineville Premium Pub
Location: 4548 Old Pineville Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clemson University
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
Location: 601 S Cedar St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Florida State University
All American Pub
Location: 200 E Bland St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Louisiana State University
Big Ben Pub
Location: 1535 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204
Michigan State University
The Gin Mill
Location: 1423 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Thanks to @KatJEngel for the tip!
North Carolina State University
Caswell Station
Location: 366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204
Thanks to @guptast1c for the tip!
Penn State University
Charlotte Beer Garden
Location: 1300 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203
DB’sTavern
Location: 8155 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
Fox and Hound (Huntersville)
Location: 8711 Lindholm Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078
The Ohio State University
Blackfinn Ameripub Ballantyne
Location: 14825 Ballantyne Village Way #100, Charlotte, NC 28277
Protagonist Southend
Location: 227 Southside Dr Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217
H2 Public House
Location: 19906 N Cove Rd A, Cornelius, NC 28031
University of Alabama
DB’sTavern
Location: 8155 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
Whiskey Warehouse
Location: 1221 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
University of Arkansas
Dilworth Neighborhood Grille
Location: 911 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28204
University of Florida
Devil’s Logic Brewing
Location: 1426 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28204
University of Georgia
Queen Park Social
Location: 4125 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
University of Iowa
Brazwells Pub
Location: 1627 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
University of Kentucky
Dilworth Neighborhood Grille
Location: 911 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28204
University of Louisville
Steamers Sports Pub
Location: 1513 Pierson Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
University of Michigan
Tavern on the Tracks
Location: 1411 S Tryon St Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28203
Bonus: Tavern on the Tracks hosts Buffalo Bills fans each Sunday.
University of North Carolina
Moo & Brew
Location: 1300 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
University of Notre Dame
Tyber Creek Pub
Location: 1933 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
University of Oklahoma
Midtown Tavern
Location: 1500 E 3rd St, Charlotte, NC 28204
University of South Carolina
Dilworth Neighborhood Grille
Location: 911 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28204
Bonus:Dilworth Neighborhood Grille also plays host to the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers fans.
University of Tennessee
Angry Ale’s
Location: 1518 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
University of Texas
Old Pineville Premium Pub
Location: 4548 Old Pineville Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28217
Virginia Tech
Graham St. Pub & Patio
Location: 400 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Thanks to @KatJEngel for the tip!
This story was originally published September 17, 2021 3:09 PM.
Comments