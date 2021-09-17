Food and Drink
After 16 years, this longtime Charlotte restaurant will close permanently
After 16 years as a staple in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood, Zen Asian Fusion is closing its doors permanently. It will close Oct. 3.
“The past few years have presented unparalled challenges to our beloved restaurant community,” Zen’s owners wrote in an email newsletter on Friday morning. “Through many tough conversations as the crisis has unfolded, and financial loss that we incurred as a result of the pandemic, we’ve come to the difficult decision that Zen Fusion will end our 16-year journey.”
STILL OPEN: Restaurant owners Jenny and Phong Luong are also affiliated with Persuasian Restaurant and Miro Spanish Grille. Jenny Luong’s brother, Chi Zhang, is the owner of Persuasian.
Some of Zen’s popular dishes will now be offered at Persuasian. Any requests? The restaurateurs say to reach out and let them know if your favorites aren’t being offered. (and Tres Leches will still be offered at both restaurants!)
GIFT CARD REDEMPTION: Zen’s gift certificates will be accepted at Persuasian Restaurant and Miro Spanish Grille.
Persuasian Restaurant
Location: 2214 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
Miro Spanish Grille
Location: 12239 N Community House Rd #102, Charlotte, NC 28277
Neighborhood: WhiteOak, near Ballantyne
Zen Asian Fusion
Location: 1716 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
This story was originally published September 17, 2021 11:36 AM.
