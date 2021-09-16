This Charlotte-area restaurant is raising prices — and giving the money to its staff

The Loyalist Market in downtown Matthews is raising its prices in order to pay its employees more. CharlotteFive

Starting next week, the Loyalist Market is raising prices on its prepared food by $1 per item. But higher food costs aren’t to blame — the money is going to straight to its staff.

Founder Christopher Sottile announced the Matthews market and restaurant’s first ever across-the-board price increase in a video on Instagram, saying: “I feel very confident that as you learn more about the why about what we’re doing, not only will you appreciate what I’m trying to accomplish, but you’ll be willing to back it because of the reasons for it.”

Full time employees at the market known for high-end cheeses and meats make $15/hour. But that “pretty much scrapes the bottom of what a true living wage means,” Sottile said. “Our people deserve more.”

Prices on retail charcuterie and cheese won’t increase. Beer and wine won’t either. But each item on the menu of sandwiches, salads and cheese and charcuterie boards will go up by $1.

Sottile said the change will bring in an estimated $45,000 in revenue, all for his staff. “Every last penny will be given to my team in the form of a raise, immediately.”

Every full time employee will get the equivalent of a $2 per hour raise, and every part-time employee will get a $1 per hour raise.

Sottile noted that the restaurant industry is changing, and adaptations have become necessary to stay in business.

“The places that don’t are going to die. This industry is broken,” he said.

Recently, Leah & Louise in Camp North End instituted a service charge in lieu of tipping to raise pay for its employees. And a grassroots effort started by Charlotte chefs has driven the hourly wage up for local food and beverage jobs.

“I want to be here, so I’m going to continue to take care of the people who help me realize my dreams,” Sottile said. “I know there will be some pushback … at the end of the day, I have no reservations knowing it’s the right thing to do.”

Location: 435 N. Trade St. #102, Matthews, NC 28105

Neighborhood: Downtown Matthews

Menu

Cuisine: sandwiches, charcuterie

Instagram: @theloyalistmarket