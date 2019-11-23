Charlotte’s culinary all stars share Thanksgiving traditions — and we’ve got recipes

More from the series
Thanksgiving traditions from Charlotte chefs
Dive into the traditions, wine recommendations and recipes from the kitchens of Charlotte’s culinary all-stars
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and menu planning has commenced for many.
Friends will celebrate the holiday with potluck Friendsgiving celebrations.
Some families will cook together and have a big feast around the table using grandma’s china.
Other families will avoid cooking and head to restaurants, allowing chefs to create the perfect holiday meal.
Since menu planning is such a big part of Thanksgiving, we asked local Charlotteans in the food and beverage industry about their traditions, recommendations and recipes for celebrating.
Maybe these will inspire you to bring something different this year to your festivities.
Traditions
Some of Charlotte’s culinary favorites give us a glimpse into their Thanksgiving traditions. Come along with us to the tables of:
Roy Darling, chef at Nuvole Rooftop TwentyTwo
Sam Diminich, chef at Upstream
Shai Fargian, chef of Yafo Kitchen
Tim Groody, artisan chef at Stoke
Casey Hickey, owner of Petit Philippe and Twenty Degrees Chocolates
Stefan Huebner, co-owner and head mixologist at Dot Dot Dot
Wine recommendations
Wondering which wines to have on hand for the meal? Check out recommendations from Charlotte wine experts Jaffer Kovic, owner of Dilworth Tasting Room, and Natalie Stewart, sommelier at Fin & Fino.
Recipes
Yes, we’ve seen the memes: “Just get to the recipe, Lisa.” From a warm spiced old fashioned to a bone-in rib roast, here are recipes and tips from:
Craig Barbour, executive chef and owner, Roots Catering + Cafe
Matt Barry, executive pitmaster at Midwood Smokehouse
Jon Dressler, owner, Rare Roots Hospitality Group
Bruce Moffett, chef and owner of Moffett Restaurant Group
Stephen Toth, General Manager at Dot Dot Dot
