Charlotte’s culinary all stars share Thanksgiving traditions — and we’ve got recipes

Level up your foodie skills with these recommendations from chefs, mixologists and restaurateurs

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and menu planning has commenced for many.

Friends will celebrate the holiday with potluck Friendsgiving celebrations.

Some families will cook together and have a big feast around the table using grandma’s china.

Other families will avoid cooking and head to restaurants, allowing chefs to create the perfect holiday meal.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Since menu planning is such a big part of Thanksgiving, we asked local Charlotteans in the food and beverage industry about their traditions, recommendations and recipes for celebrating.

Maybe these will inspire you to bring something different this year to your festivities.

Traditions

Some of Charlotte’s culinary favorites give us a glimpse into their Thanksgiving traditions. Come along with us to the tables of:

Wine recommendations

Wondering which wines to have on hand for the meal? Check out recommendations from Charlotte wine experts Jaffer Kovic, owner of Dilworth Tasting Room, and Natalie Stewart, sommelier at Fin & Fino.

Recipes

Yes, we’ve seen the memes: “Just get to the recipe, Lisa.” From a warm spiced old fashioned to a bone-in rib roast, here are recipes and tips from: