A new vision is coming to former Luciano’s in South End. Two words: Sipping tequila.

Norsan Restaurant Group, the Atlanta-based team behind the former Luciano’s in Charlotte’s South End, have announced the new restaurant that will take its place: La Capital will open this summer at 1910 South Boulevard.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Norsan announced it would be closing Luciano’s in mid-June 2020. The Italian restaurant was open for seven years.

La Capital will offer upscale Mexican dining, with tequilas meant for sipping, La Capital’s Gabby Copello-Hall told CharlotteFive on Friday morning. If you’re picturing Mexican-inspired elevated dining restaurants out west — in places like Phoenix — then your vision is on the right track.

A menu is being finalized, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The second Luciano’s remains open in Duluth, Georgia. Norsan Restaurant Group also owns Frankie’s The Steakhouse in Duluth, Frontera Mex Mex Grill, with several locations in Georgia, and Pampas Steakhouse in Johns Creek, Georgia.

1910 South Boulevard

Instagram: @lacapitalmxclt

