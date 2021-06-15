Retail and Development
A new coffee shop will open this summer in FreeMoreWest — next to a popular bakery.
For everyone in Charlotte dreaming of The Batch House’s reopening, we have some good news to share: a new coffee shop will open in an adjacent building.
Later this summer, Station West in FreeMoreWest will become home to Backdrop Coffee, an internationally inspired coffee shop pairing food from local bakers and cooks.
Here’s what you can expect from Backdrop Coffee when it opens:
- Single origin and blended coffees from all over the world
- Espresso-based beverages
- Blended drinks
- Food from local artisan bakers and cooks.
The vibe:
- Backdrop Coffee will offer open seating and areas for gathering.
- The shop’s floor-to-ceiling glass will look out to Station West’s plaza, with outdoor seats and terraced gardens, a food truck zone — and skyline views.
- A coffee lab will offer a look into HÆRFEST COFFEE Roasting Co., whose production house is located at Station West.
- And of course, Backdrop Coffee will have a neighbor that many in Charlotte already know and love: The Batch House’s new home will open in August at Station West. The bakery moved out of its place off of Morehead after it flooded during storms in November.
Other tenants at Station West: Catering firm Delectables by Holly, homebuilder Main Street Properties & Development, landscape architecture and civil engineering firm DPR Associates and commercial construction company Swinerton Builders.
Backdrop Coffee
919 Berryhill Road, Station West
Opening late summer, with food throughout the day and evening.
Instagram: @backdropcoffee
Comments