Retail and Development

A new coffee shop will open this summer in FreeMoreWest — next to a popular bakery.

Backdrop Coffee will open in late summer at 919 Berryhill Road.
Backdrop Coffee will open in late summer at 919 Berryhill Road. Phylicia Willis

For everyone in Charlotte dreaming of The Batch House’s reopening, we have some good news to share: a new coffee shop will open in an adjacent building.

Later this summer, Station West in FreeMoreWest will become home to Backdrop Coffee, an internationally inspired coffee shop pairing food from local bakers and cooks.

Here’s what you can expect from Backdrop Coffee when it opens:

Backdrop Coffee rendering.jpg
Backdrop Coffee will have a merchandise area and a glass-enclosed coffee lab where guests can peek into HAERFEST COFFEE Roasting Co.’s roasting space. Courtesy of Backdrop Coffee

The vibe:

Station West rendering.jpg
Station West is an adaptive reuse office, retail and event space at 901 and 919 Berryhill Road in FreeMoreWest. Courtesy of Backdrop Coffee

Backdrop Coffee

919 Berryhill Road, Station West

Opening late summer, with food throughout the day and evening.

Instagram: @backdropcoffee

