The Batch House gets a new home today. Here’s what we know.

A variety of s’mores-flavored items can be found at The Batch House.

2020 may have rained devastation on Batch House, but Wednesday’s news from “The Batchmaker” Cris Rojas-Agurcia means everything is coming up pastries in 2021.

On Wednesday, March 24 (which happens to be Rojas-Agurcia’s birthday), Batch House announced that it will announce its new location today. “Stay tuned for opening date, location and details! For now, this is the best birthday gift ever. Who’s ready?” its Instagram post stated.

The popular bakery flooded in November during torrential rainfall, forcing the business owner to close after a particularly devastating time for small businesses during COVID-19. “With a heavy heart, our beloved Batch House is underwater,” Rojas-Agurcia, owner of the Bryant Street bakery, posted on Instagram at the time. “The water was up to my upper thigh as we left. I am utterly destroyed ...”

We know we aren’t the only ones planning our pastry orders already. Stay tuned and we will update this post after Rojas-Agurcia makes her birthday announcement.

